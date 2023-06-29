Katie Holmes Swapped Her Tousled Curls For Pin-Straight Hair

Katie Holmes may have entered the public eye in the teenage soap opera Dawson's Creek, but she's always felt more at home in the arthouse world. This is evident in her recent directorial debut, but also her style, which always feels unexpected, and totally effortless. To emphasize her cool-girl vibes even more, the actor and director has been wearing her hair in tousled curls for most of this year, but she just swapped her bedhead for polished, pin-straight hair, and we're totally into it.

On June 22, Holmes appeared at the Metropolitan Opera House in NYC to attend the 2023 American Ballet Theatre's opening night performance of "Like Water For Chocolate." She looked like a siren come to life in a knitted black floor-length gown, which featured a sleeveless silhouette and sheer kitting around her waist. To accessorize, Holmes wore black patent ballet flats, a black patent clutch, and minimal jewelry.

Getty Images

The most notable part of her look, though, is her hair. There have been countless paparazzi shots of Holmes wearing her natural ringlets while out on the town, and we've come to expect the look on her. For the ballet, though, Holmes flat-ironed her dark brown hair in a way that emphasizes her piece-y layers while still adding a bit of lift at the roots. Though the past few years have been all about adding major volume to the hair via barrel curls and butterfly haircuts, celebs have been tapping into a Y2K straight-but-full hairstyle recently, like Ice Spice’s pin-straight hair for the BET Awards, and Rihanna’s sleek side part that she wore to the recent Louis Vuitton men's show.

Getty Images

While it sounds simple to get Holmes' look (i.e., all you have to do is flat iron your hair, right?), there are some tricks you should know about creating an ultra-sleek hairstyle that doesn't look flat. First, you’ll want to make sure that your hair is super clean. As Min Kim, L’Oréal Professionnel global ambassador, hair stylist, and hair colorist, previously told Byrdie, "If a buildup of natural oils is left in the hair, heat from the dryer will flatten the hair faster, and it will be more challenging to maintain the style over a period of days. Clean hair will also increase volume, shape memory, and texture."

After that, add a heat protectant to your hair and then rough dry your hair with a blow dryer. Once your hair is about 80 percent dry, apply volumizing mousse to your roots to help maintain a lifted shape. Finally, blow dry your hair straight in sections, and add finishing touches with a glossing oil.