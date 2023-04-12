Katie Holmes Went Unexpectedly Bold With a Red Velvet Lip

Katie Holmes never misses when it comes to making the boldest looks seem effortless (even her most divisive of outfits have a certain je ne sais quoi about them). Although some of her most noteworthy beauty looks have been so chic they almost seem too editorial for everyday life—see: her wispy baby bangs and her endless Rapunzel pony—Holmes shows that stepping out of your comfort zone is as easy as slapping on a bright red lipstick.

On April 11, Holmes shared a photo of herself and production designer Michael Fitzgerald, celebrating their work on the upcoming film, Rare Objects, which she wrote, directed, and stars in. She attended the film’s premiere wearing an Interior NYC dress with a beaded overlay and red velvet fringe. She looked like a goth dream, and paired the look with a black blazer and silver drop earrings.

Much like how her recent spring-ready yellow suit would’ve been incomplete without her tousled bedhead, Holmes amped up her extremely intricate outfit with a rare bold red lip. Red lipstick has a tendency to stand out, whether you're opting for a darker red or a more standard crimson—but Holmes’s red has a velvety finish that perfectly complements the fabric of her dress.

As “clean girl” beauty continues to make its way out the door, we're circling back to bolder makeup looks like glossy two-toned lips and intense waterline liner—and Holmes’s bright red lipstick is fitting for anyone who wants to try something other than the "my lips but better" lippie they've been using for years.

Still, a red as bright as the one Holmes wears can wash you out fast if you don't choose the correct lipstick for your undertones. If you have cool undertones, consider a bright red with blue undertones, like the Chanel Rouge Allure in shade Passion ($45) or the Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in shade Forbidden Love ($39). If you have warm undertones in your skin, opt for orange red shades like the Nars Lipstick in Heatwave ($26) or the Smashbox Always On Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick in shade Thrill Seeker ($27). A velvety matte finish like Holmes's adds an extra level of sophistication to the classic shade.