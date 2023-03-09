Katie Holmes' Yellow Suit and Tousled Curls Are All the Spring Inspo We Need

Although there's an entire world of TikTok It-girls and influencers to follow for the latest trends, the coolest of cool girls don't care about the fads and do whatever they want with zeal. Take Katie Holmes, an iconic actress who constantly wears outfits that make us do a double take, and has an Instagram feed full of film stills and poetry instead of selfies. The latest thing she's doing to show off her laissez-faire approach to style? She wore her natural wavy hair with a spring-ready suit.

On March 6, Holmes took to the streets of New York City wearing a butter yellow suit, which features slouchy pants with a deconstructed waist and a structured jacket with high shoulders. To keep her outfit both business- and party-ready, Holmes wore a sheer metallic fishnet top underneath her jacket and accessorized with a taupe shoulder bag and pointed-toe shoes, a nose ring, and blue-and-gold drop earrings.

Getty Images

As for her hair, Holmes opted for a tousled curl look, which features a ton of volume at the top of her hair with body-building layers throughout. Her curls don't hold the spring-like shape that a curling iron would produce but instead have bends, waves, and curls haphazardly sewn throughout, suggesting that she's wearing her natural hair.

This isn't the first time Holmes stepped out with voluminous curls: on February 16, the actress arrived at the Laura Pels Theatre in NYC to attend the opening night of the Roundabout Theater Company's play "The Wanderers." She wore her natural hair but enhanced, with the same tousled look as mentioned earlier but with tighter and more formed curls.

Getty Images

But, back to her hair this time around. Honestly, a pale yellow outfit can become real preppy real quick, but Holmes's key to staying true to her cool-girl style is pairing the potentially prim-and-proper outfit with her natural texture. Although countless celebs wouldn't dare step in the paparazzi's line of vision with a single strand from their trendy curtain bangs out of place, it's refreshing to see Holmes take a more low-key approach to her hairstyle. She proves the point that, above all else, wearing your hair however the hell you want is the chicest thing you can do.

