Katie Holmes Just Wore a Super-Long Rapunzel Braid

Don't let her girl-next-door role as Joey Potter in Dawson's Creek fool you—Katie Holmes is an edgy girl through and through. Case in point: along with acting, Holmes started a career in the art film world as a director and executive producer, and she's always rocking a divisive outfit or some out-of-the-box hairstyle like her piecey bangs at the Tom Ford show during NYFW. Recently, Holmes added to her roster of it-girl hairstyles with a half-up half-down extra long braid.

On January 18, Holmes appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote her new film, The Wanderers, which opens on January 26. Stylist Brie Welch dressed Holmes in an androgynous outfit featuring an oversized grey blazer over a casually unbuttoned white collared shirt. On the bottom she wore a Michael Kors mini skirt with long black fringe, black tights, and black Manolo Blahnik sandals encrusted with gems. She accessorized in the coolest way possible—along with gold rings and large gold hoops by Elizabeth Hooper, the star wore a single stud earring on her left ear, and a dainty gold nose ring.

Makeup artist Genevieve Herr created a soft glam on Holmes, adding a rusty shadow into her crease and flushing her cheeks and lips with a cool rose tone. Holmes' minimal makeup was essential in enhancing her maximal hairdo: Holmes's go-to hairstylist, DJ Quintero, created a geometric hairstyle featuring a long Rapunzel braid that reaches below the actor's waist.

Although we don't know precisely how Quintero mastered the look, we can assume that he first parted Holmes' hair into top and bottom sections, the same way one would when creating a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Then, he parted the top section of her hair down the middle and gathered it into a hair tie at the crown. Instead of leaving the bottom section loose, it looks like Quintero combed the top section's ponytail into the bottom section of Holmes' hair, and secured her hair at the base of her head. After that, he braided Holmes' remaining ponytail, creating a tight, rope-like braid before spraying the entire head with a high-shine hairspray, making sure to lay any flyaways to her head for a sleek look.

If you're on the hunt for something that will spruce up your outfit while taking mere minutes to piece together, consider adding this braid to your Rolodex of easy hairstyles to lean on. And make sure to pair it with a nose ring or an oversized blazer for a true Katie Holmes-approved cool girl look.

