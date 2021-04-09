Kate Somerville's New Overnight Peel Gave Me Baby-Soft Skin the Next Morning

The Kate Somerville skincare line has earned a permanent spot on many shelves. From their facial-in-a-tube ExfoliKate to the overnight acne treatment EradiKate, the brand is home to many a cult favorite. So when the company announced their new KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel ($88), I knew I had to try it.

KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel Best for: Face Price: $88 How It Works: This clinical-grade resurfacing peel visibly transforms the look of texture and reduces the appearance of dark spots, lines, and wrinkles while you sleep to reveal smooth, glassy-looking skin. Key Ingredients: Glycolic Acid, Retinol, and Niacinamide Suggested Usage: Use in the evening two to three times a week Other Kate Somerville Products You’ll Love: EradiKate Acne Treatment ($26), ExfoliKate Intensive Pore Treatment ($185)

The peel boasts the best in anti-aging and exfoliating ingredients that have laundry list of benefits. The differentiator here is how this product combines those components to work together. Retinol, a game-changing ingredient you've definitely heard of, is ceriamide-encapsulated to reduce flakes and irritation. Glycolic acid exfoliates and stimulates collagen production, while the peel's niacinamide improves your skin's tone and texture. Overall the peel promises to pretty much do it all: smooth, brighten, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark spots.

About My Skin

I love the concept of an overnight mask. Skincare that does all the work while I’m asleep? Sign me up. I have combination skin, texture, dark spots, and large pores, so this product was practically made for me. However, many peels I've tried have left me underwhelmed—I always feel like I need to pile on the moisturizer to keep my skin from feeling uncomfortably tight and dry.

First impression: the peel's texture was feels like a moisturizer rather than a gel-cream. After applying a thin layer to my face it felt like I had put on a night cream, save for a few more sensitive areas of my skin where I felt some activity.

The Results

The ceramide-encapsulated retinol really made a huge difference. My skin felt softer and smoother almost immediately after applying, and I still felt the same the next morning when I washed the peel off (and even the day after). I wasn't expecting dramatic results visibly—at least not right away—but my skin was definitely a little brighter. I'm excited to see more results with continued use. The recommended frequency is 2-3 times a week, but I’ll be using this peel about once a week until my skin adjusts.

