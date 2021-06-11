In short, I love Kate Somerville's Goat Milk Moisturizer. It’s nourishing, calming, sits really nicely on the skin, and does a good job of minimizing redness.

We put the Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I have admittedly been wanting to try the Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizer ever since I read the rave review on Caroline Hirons's website (if you know, you know). It’s not that I’m still looking for my ideal moisturizer (I’ve discovered a few over the years), but the promise of a soothing, calming, nourishing cream from a brand I truly respect is too much for me—a skincare-obsessed writer—to resist.

And now I find myself here, reviewing this cult-favorite moisturizer for all those who have also read the online praise and wondered if it measures up. The short of it is, yes, it does. But skincare is obviously highly personal, and what works for me (or Hirons) might not work for you, so I’ve pulled together some more nuanced thoughts below. Keep reading for the review.

Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream Best for: Normal, dry, sensitive, irritated, or compromised skin types. Some acne-prone skin types might find it soothing, as well. Uses: As a daily moisturizer, both morning and night. Potential allergens: Goat milk Hero ingredients: Lactose from goat milk, polypeptides, jojoba, avocado, aloe, grape seed oil, and vitamin E. Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEG-100. Price: $49 About the brand: Kate Somerville is a skin expert who rose to fame after opening her Skin Health Experts clinic in Hollywood back in 2004. Her namesake product line soon followed, and has amassed legions of fans thanks to its extensive product offering, effective, science-backed formulas, and no-nonsense approach to skincare.

About My Skin: Normal to dry with occasional breakouts

80% of the time, my skin is calm and smooth. But outside of this, it’s temperamental depending on the season and my lifestyle. For example in winter, I’ll dry right out. Or if I’ve been overindulging, I’ll break out. I also have a little hyperpigmentation due to sun damage when I was younger, but such is life—these days, I’m all about products that will nourish, clear, and even out my complexion without irritation.

The Ingredients: Goat milk and other soothing agents

The hero in Kate Somerville's Goat Milk Moisturizer is—you guessed it—goat milk, or more specifically the lactose found within it. Essentially, it gently exfoliates the skin without any irritation. Think of it as a modern, scientifically validated take on Cleopatra bathing in a tub of milk.

Outside of this, there’s also coconut, avocado, and jojoba oils to nourish the skin (great for drier skin types), as well as grapeseed oil for its antioxidant properties. Interestingly, there’s also some witch hazel and rosemary in there, which I would typically try to avoid as I think of them as astringent, but in this case they were nothing to worry about.

How to Apply: Day and night

This is one of those rare moisturizers that really does work both day and night. It’s rich enough to comfort skin before bed, but also works really well under makeup during the day (no residual tackiness whatsoever). Simply take a pump or two and work it in as a final step (pre-SPF) and you’re golden.

The Results: Calm, smooth skin

The first time I tried Kate Somerville's Goat Milk Moisturizer, my face was actually quite tight and the skin around my nose was red because it had been so windy. Lo and behold, every superficial sign of dehydration was gone once I slathered this on. Great first impressions, but I carried on for three weeks because you really can’t judge skincare (even a moisturizer) after only a handful of times using it.

Fast forward to now, and I still haven’t picked up any other products. The Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizer is the product for me. It's incredibly calming (I swear it reduced some of the redness I had around some breakouts) and leaves skin feeling really soft and cared for. And while it has a dewy finish, I didn’t find it greasy or congesting. Bonus points for the airless pump that ensures the integrity of the formula remains intact.

And I know I said it offers super gentle exfoliation properties before, but I kept using my regular AHA/BHA treatment once a week (P50, for anyone curious), as well as my retinol three nights a week.

The Value: Pricey but reasonable

I get that $70 is steep for a moisturizer, but I truly loved this product, so I’d be happy to splurge. The calming and hydrating effects were instant, noticeable, and only got better with time. But if you’re looking for a more accessible dupe, check out the similar products just below.

Similar Products: You've got options

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Moisturizing Cream: French pharmacy products are always my go-to when it comes to simple nourishment with minimal irritants. This particular cream ($30) has a rich texture but absorbs quickly, leaving the skin soft, comfortable, and plump.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizing Cream: This Kiehl's moisturizer ($32) is one of those OG products that’s truly stood the test of time. I think it comes down to the fact that it’s simple, nourishing, fragrance-free, and full of good-for-skin ingredients like squalane, glycerin, and avocado oil.

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream: This Dr. Jart+ cream ($48) puts the focus on ceramides, but like Kate Somerville's, it’s incredibly useful when it comes to soothing sensitive skin. Use it if your barrier is compromised or you’ve accidentally overdone it on the actives.