We put Kate Somerville's ExfoliKate Intensive Pore Exfoliating Treatment to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Chemical exfoliators are my favorite skincare song. My skin has a mind of its own, but the one thing I know is my deep brown finicky epidermis loves a goop that exfoliates without the need for physical exfoliation. In walks Kate Somerville's ExfoliKate Intensive Pore Exfoliating Treatment, a product with a slew of five-star reviews and a price point that, in my opinion, makes you wonder if it's truly worth it.

Don't get me wrong—I love investing in my skin, but since there are often budget-friendly options that can achieve similar results as their pricey counterparts, I typically go for a highly-recommended dupe instead. In this case, there isn't one, so I'm trying the real thing. Keep scrolling to read about my first experience with Kate Somerville's cult-favorite exfoliator.

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Pore Exfoliating Treatment Best for: Normal, dry, combination, and oily skin types Uses: Exfoliates to target dullness, uneven skin tone, and the appearance of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles Potential Allergens: Honey Active Ingredients: Lactic acid, salicylic acid, and papaya, pineapple, and pumpkin enzymes Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $85 About the Brand: In 2004, after working alongside cosmetic surgeons and dermatologists, Kate Somerville formulated her eponymous line of science-backed skincare products.

My Skin: Combination and sensitive with hyperpigmentation

As I'm getting to know my skin in my 30s, I understand that I have to be more gentle and diligent with my skincare routine. I find the less-is-more approach to be incredibly helpful even when I have a huge hormonal pimple on my chin—or worse, smack-dab in the middle for my forehead. The aggressive products and tactics I once used no longer work for my skin.

Physical exfoliators are usually a no go for me these days as they make matters worse and cause reactive breakouts. My routine is simple these days: a cream cleanser, a toner (at night), a vitamin C serum (in the morning), a retinol product (at night), a clay mask (weekly), and a chemical exfoliator (weekly).

Considering all of the products I used to rotate in and out of my routine, what I just listed is a significant difference. At first, it wasn't easy to commit to because of my love of trying new things, but I realize now how valuable a minimalist skin routine is for me.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

Ingredients: Exfoliating and calming

Papaya, pineapple, and pumpkin enzymes: This trio might sound like a simple fruit cocktail, but these three ingredients pack a big punch. Proteolytic enzymes greatly benefit skincare formulas due to their ability to break down the keratin protein in the upper layer of the skin, making way for a brighter, smoother complexion.

Lactic acid: Lactic acid is a powerful AHA that can exfoliate the top layer of skin and smooth wrinkles, reduce breakouts, and increase cell turnover.

Salicylic acid: Salicylic acid is an oil-soluble whitehead-busting BHA that can penetrate multiple skin layers, unclogging pores with minimal irritation.

Silica: The biodegradable silica exfoliating beads physically exfoliate dead skin cells on the surface.

The Feel: Like a scrub

Imagine a green scrub but with a fine texture. As you massage it on, you can barely feel the silica beads against your skin.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Packaging: Hygienic and compact

The small white tube makes it easy not to overdo it on the product. It also seals tightly with a flip cap so that all of the ingredients stay potent.

The Results: Instantly brighter skin

Every now and then, there's a skincare product that comes along and makes you say, wow—and this is one of them. Because of the green exfoliator's texture, I was a little nervous about the mix of physical and chemical exfoliation, but my skin loved it. Upon application, I felt a slight tingle that increased in intensity the longer I had it on. I don't want to say it was a burning feeling, but it was certainly more than a tingle. After two minutes, I rinsed it off and applied hyaluronic acid.

I looked in the mirror and instantly saw brighter skin.

My hyperpigmentation didn't disappear, but my skin had the same glow as it does when I get a facial. I am thoroughly impressed with this product and can't wait to see the cumulative effects as I continue to use it once a week.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Value: This is tricky

Digesting the fact that a two-ounce bottle of green goodness is $85 is tough. However, the instant results make it easy to see why anyone would make a relatively hefty investment in a single product. However, when I compare this to a facial, I can see that the investment makes sense because the results are just that good—I imagine I could see a skincare guru less often.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

Similar Products: There’s some well-formulated competition

Goop by Juice Beauty Exfoliating Instant Facial: Formulated with nearly 86 percent USDA-certified organic ingredients, this dual exfoliator uses physical and chemical exfoliants—AHAs, BHAs, and plant-based cellulose beads— to rinse away dead skin leaving behind a brighter, smoother complexion in just three minutes.

Tata Harper Regenerating Exfoliating Cleanser: This creamy formulation isn't just a cleanser. It is also an exfoliating treatment, thanks to its apricot microspheres that physically exfoliate and the willow bark-derived BHA that penetrates the pores, revealing brightener skin without irritation.