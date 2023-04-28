This Is Kate Moss’s Makeup Secret for Glowing Eyes

Kate Moss is a legend, plain and simple. The model has been a muse to some of the most important figures in fashion, photography, and music—not to mention everyone with even the slightest interest in fashion history. Her personal sense of style has also majorly impacted trends for the last few decades. She practically invented festival dressing with her blend of boho-meets-rock-and-roll and shaped the look of the '90s and mid-aughts. No matter what she wears, she always accessories with her signature smoky eyes and loose waves, and last night was no exception.

On April 27, Moss appeared at the Prince's Trust Gala in New York City, looking peak Kate Moss. Her slinky black gown had a vintage vibe, with puffed sleeves and a slight cowl neck. The cowl continued in the back of the dress, creating a low dip to reveal her upper back and shoulders. She accessorized the look with strappy black sandals, a black clutch, a stack of diamond bangles, and a diamond choker. As for beauty, she stuck to her classic look, with shimmering smoky eyes, nude lips, and carefree "indie sleaze" waves.

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Moss attended the Gala alongside Charlotte Tilbury, who created a new lipstick for the occasion—the Matte Revolution Lipstick in Coronation Red ($38), with 100% of sales going to the Prince's Trust organization. While Moss didn't wear the red lipstick on the carpet, she relied on some Charlotte Tilbury favorites, expertly applied by Tilbury's team of pros.

"Kate's look was all about gorgeous, glowing skin with a graphic feline flick," Team Tilbury tells Byrdie. "We started with Charlotte's Hollywood Flawless Filter ($49), applying to the high points of the face to give Kate a luminous, youthful glow." They skipped foundation, instead using the Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer ($33) in shade 7, and setting with the Airbush Flawless Finish Powder ($48) in 2. They used the Airbrush Bronzer ($58) in 2 to sculpt and the Cheek to Chic Blush ($42) in Pillow Talk to add a warm flush. The team then added even more glow with the Hollywood Glow Glide Highlighter ($48) in Champagne Glow, and the Hollywood Beauty Light Wand ($42) in Spotlight.

Charlotte Tilbury

The team wanted to keep all the attention on Moss's eyes, so they used the Matte Revolution Lipstick ($35) in the aptly named shade Supermodel "to give Kate's lip a soft nude finish." They also lined her lips with the Lip Cheat ($25) in Iconic Nude for a touch of definition. The eyes were the centerpiece of the look, and Team Tilbury made sure they were framed to perfection by defining Kate's brows with the Brow Cheat ($26) in Natural Brown. They created a little sculpting with the Supernudes Easy Eye Palette ($60), before going in with the liner.

"Using Charlotte's Hollywood Exagger-Eyes Liner Duo ($32), we modernized Charlotte's iconic Feline Flick, elongating the line on her upper lid past her tear duct for a sultry, mesmeric finish," says the team. "The dramatic cat-eye look gave Kate the illusion of bigger, brighter eyes which glowed gorgeously on the red carpet."

