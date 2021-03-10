25 of the Best Kate Middleton Hair Moments Over the Years

Kate Middleton is no doubt a style icon, in part due to her lush hair. Her hair is the signature accessory that always has her stand out, even with royal beauty rules abided. She has reminded us that a hairnet is actually a must-have, opening the door to flawless updos. She brought thick headbands and velvet accents back on the scene. And never before has anyone made a fascinator or side bun look so lust-worthy. The Duchess of Cambridge may be second in line to the throne, but she's already a queen when it comes to hairstyling. This lovely head of hair has made quite an impression on the masses, so we went ahead and rounded up some of our favorite looks to inspire you. Below, 25 of the best Kate Middleton hair moments throughout the years.
Bronde Reveal at University
Proving that warmer tones don't have a seasonal restriction, the Duchess of Cambridge showed off her latest bronde hair color while visiting the University of Derby to check-in with students on how COVID-19 has impacted their academic lives.
Voluminous Half-Back at Stanford Hall
While visiting a Medical Rehabilitation Centre, Middleton wore a sophisticated half-up style to compliment her high collared neckline. The lack of parting and rich colored roots assisted in a very natural, effortless amount of volume.
Soft Waves at the Farm
The Duchess kept things casual with her soft, brushed-out waves at the Peterley Manor Farm, joining recipients of the Family Action charity.
Woven Curls at the Races
Here, she wears her head of curls pinned and woven to side-bun perfection during her attendance of the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.
Detailed Updo on the Red Carpet
On the red carpet of the British Academy Film Awards, Middleton opted for another intricately woven updo detailed with plenty of pinned up curls and twists.
Velvet Wrap on Christmas Day
The thick velvet wrap-around headband she wore to Church service on Christmas Day was an instant favorite. Her blunt ends kept the brushed-out waves looking healthy and full of body.
Soft Headband at the Centenary Service
We'd like to think that Kate Middleton is largely responsible for the major resurgence of headbands. This soft, puffy velvet accessory she wore to a Centenary service at Westminster Abbey was a huge turning point for this hair trend.
Perfect Ponytail at a Tribute
When paying a tribute, the Duchess is always perfectly poised in demeanor and hair. Here, her sophisticated ponytail is a simple statement that pairs well with any occasion, both formal and informal.
Braided Bun on Remembrance Sunday
The annual Remembrance Sunday Service is pretty much always a great hair moment for Kate Middleton. Here, we see her sporting one of her classic chignons framed by a beautifully braided detail above.
Side Bun Wedding 'do
One of the many hair hacks we've picked up from many of Kate's best hair moments is the power of a hairnet. Hairnets help keep layers together to hold a smooth and seamless shape to any updo, so it's no surprise to see her using this tool to her advantage for the side bun she wore to Princess Eugenie of York's wedding.
Pillbox Hat on Easter Sunday
Pillbox hats are a royalty staple when it comes to accessorizing. Here, the Duchess wears a brown one to the traditional Easter Sunday church service.
Straight Blowout for Children's Mental Health Week
The Duchess put her bouncy curls on pause when she attended a charitable event during Children's Mental Health Week. Even without curls, this straight blowout is full of body and volume.
Faux Bob on Remembrance Sunday
Yet again, the Duchess and her hair were turning heads at an annual Remembrance Sunday Service, but this time it wasn't with a chignon. This faux bob is far from the norm for Middleton, which may be part of the reason we love the surprise so much.
Retro Flip for Graduation
We've seen a fresh cut on the Duchess before, but this flipped-out retro take on layers was a newbie worth bookmarking when she attended the Coach Core graduation ceremony.
Half-Up Chignon at a Charity Visit
We've seen a half-up bun and we've seen a chignon, but leave it to Middleton to marry the two styles, royally. This modern 'do was seen on one of her visits to the Ronald McDonald House.
Asymmetrical Updo for Remembrance Sunday
Of all the side buns she's worn, this is by far one of our favorites, counterbalanced with her large brimmed hat at an annual Remembrance Sunday Service.
Delicate Updo in India
Middleton wore this low updo when meeting with India's prime minister. It's softer and looser than most of her usual buns, offering a nice change of pace. This hairstyle is a great reference for your next big occasion.
Fresh Chop for Charity Day
Kate Middleton wore a freshly cut, blown out 'do for her appearance at the ICAP charity day in London. This collarbone length chop and side bangs are a frequent go-to for the Duchess, and we're totally on board.
Feathered Bang at University
Before she made the big chop, Middleton started with bangs which she debuted when visiting Abertay University. These bangs make a beautifully contrasted statement beside longer-length strands.
Cross-back for Commonwealth Observance
Oftentimes a fascinator isn't enough on its own. The Duchess paired hers with bouncy curls and a crisscrossed woven detail on her half-up hairstyle while attending the Commonwealth Observance Service at Westminster Abbey.
Wrapped Half-Pony for Charitable Causes
If there's one updo we can all achieve on our own sans assistance, it's this simply wrapped half-pony Middleton wore on a charitable visit in support of East Anglia's Children's Hospices. To hide your hair ties, all you need is a little flexible-hold hairspray and a small matte bobby pin.
Natural Waves for an Island Visit
Seeing the Duchess in her natural waves was refreshing. She ditched the hairnets during this visit to Tuvanipupu Island, choosing not to fight against the inevitable humidity and let her waves ride free. Embracing the climate has never looked chicer.
Pearls at the Tea Party
Something about wearing pearls in your hair to a royal tea party seems appropriately fitting, and that's exactly what the Duchess did while on their Diamond Jubilee Tour of the Far East.
Bouncy Layers for Children's Charity
A good blowout and bouncy curls are two styles you can reliably turn to Middleton for when in need of inspiration. Here she wore her infamous long layers full of body and bounce while making a speech at The Treehouse Children's Hospice.
Half-Up at the Royal Wedding
Many brides are caught asking themselves if they should wear their hair all-up or all-down. The Duchess proved to us all that a half-up style is the best of both worlds and sure to have you looking like royalty.