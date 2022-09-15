Kate McLeod’s Daily Stone Moisturizer Has Earned a Permanent Spot on My Shelf

Kate McLeod's Daily Stone Body Moisturizer is a hydrating, sustainable, and luxurious addition to any skincare routine. While it is on the pricier side, in our opinion the formula and the design make it totally worth the price.

We put Kate McLeod's Daily Stone Body Moisturizer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I have a confession to make: Before testing out Kate McLeod’s Solid Body Moisturizers, I’d never experimented with waterless body care. I mean, I have of course used bar soap, and as a socially aware millennial who doesn’t want to spend her retirement years living through the Water Wars, I am mindful of my environmental footprint. But I had just never gotten around to shampoo or lotion in bar form.

So when I got the opportunity to test out a few of Kate McLeod’s Solid Body Moisturizers, I jumped at the opportunity. A chance to give my mega dry skin a much-needed dose of hydration while doing my small part for the planet? Sign me up. Over the last several weeks, I've been testing the brand's Daily Stone Solid Body Moisturizer. Keep reading to find out if it turned me into a solid skincare convert.



Kate McLeod Daily Stone Solid Body Moisturizer Best For: All skin types Uses: Moisturizing and hydrating the skin Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $45 ($38 for refill alone) About the Brand: Based in Hudson, New York, Kate McLeod specializes in waterless solid moisturizers. The brand's hero product, the Body Stone, is available in a variety of formulations, including the Daily Body Stone, the Mama Stone (unscented for sensitive skin), and the Naked Stone (made with raw cocoa butter).

About My Skin: Always in need of moisture

My arms and legs are on the dryer side, and tan-deep in complexion—which means a little water can create a lot of ashiness. I moisturize the moment I step out of the shower, doing my best to leave my skin a little damp so I can try to lock in some of that precious moisture. When it comes to lotions and body care, I keep an eye out for occlusives (like lanolin or petroleum), hydrating humectants, and moisturizing emollients.

The Feel: Melts like butter

Fresh out of the box, The Daily Stone Solid Body Moisturizer feels similar to a pebble: hard and smooth. After you warm it up with your hands for a few seconds, however, it quickly starts to get that lotion-y feeling, not unlike a moisturizer you’d get out of a bottle or a tub.

A quick, but necessary note: When you order this very solid bar online in the warmer months, there’s a chance that it’ll arrive… not so solid. If yours arrives melted by the summer sun, the brand recommends popping it into your refrigerator for 30 minutes. (And of course, you can always just stock up during the colder months.)

The Ingredients: Heavy on the hydration

The star ingredient in the Daily Stone—and all of Kate McLeod’s Body Stones—is cocoa butter, arguably the most famous hydrator in skincare. (Well, it’s at least in the top three.) Cocoa butter is rich in antioxidants, and many people claim anecdotally that it helps fade scars and stretch marks. Also on the ingredients list are sweet almond oil, a hydrating ingredient that can help improve skin tone, and apricot kernel oil, an emollient that offers skin barrier support and improves the appearance of the skin’s texture.

Fragrance-wise, the Daily Stone features a blend of rose, frankincense, and neroli. The scent is honestly so light and airy I would describe it as closer to fresh than floral. While I am not a particularly scent-sensitive person myself, I would imagine that those who are will not find the fragrance of this one off-putting at all. (That being said, if scents are a hard no-go for you, the brand offers an unscented option, the Mama Stone.)

How to Apply: Warm it up

I never thought I’d say this about a lotion, but the way you apply this product might be my favorite thing about it. (And, as you’re about to find out, I love many things about this product.) After you warm it up in your hands, simply glide this bar across your skin. I like to take my time and treat it as a kind of body gua sha moment, both moisturizing and getting my circulation going.



The Results: Soft, shiny skin

I’ve been using the Stone for about a month now, and every time I do, I seriously look like I’m oiled up for a swimsuit photo shoot—which, for me, is very much a good thing, especially considering I don’t feel oiled up. Even though my skin looks shiny, it feels soft and moisturized, not slick or greasy at all. And an unexpected bonus: Throughout shorts season, it provided excellent anti-chafing for the thigh area.

On a recent trip home I let my mom use my Daily Stone, and she was similarly impressed. She was particularly wowed by how well it moisturized her feet, where her skin is the driest.

The Value: A worthy investment

The Daily Stone Starter Kit—which includes the moisturizer and a reusable bamboo canister—costs $45; the refill stone alone comes in at $38. Are there more affordable options? Sure. But, as is often the case with skincare, I find that you really get what you pay for in terms of the elegance of formulation. Translation: This body bar is smoother than a Bruno Mars dance routine. When I factor in the user experience (as in that gua sha element I was referring to earlier), how smooth my skin looks, and the beautiful sheen the bar imparts, I find it totally worth the price.

