Kate Hudson Drinks Plenty of Water and Uses This "Magical" Moisturizer for Hydrated Skin

Since she burst on the scene more than a decade ago, Kate Hudson has always been synonymous with radiance—both inside and out. With her infectious laugh, signature charisma, and luminous skin, she's long been considered a beauty icon by us at Byrdie.

As of recent years, the award-winning actress has also become something of a wellness mogul. Between launching her activewear brand Fabletics and a partnership with WW, she's established herself as a voice in the wellness space, where you'll often find she candidly shares her own experiences with fans. And now, she's sharing her inside-out approach to health with InBloom.

Since its launch in 2020, Hudson's DTC brand, and its collection of nutritionist-formulated supplements, have expanded. The brand's latest, Immune Defense ($69), is a vitamin blend designed "to help guard and boost your body’s natural immunity." With essentials like Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and zinc, there's a host of immune benefits in this sustainably and ethically sourced formula.

To learn more about Hudson's approach to beauty, we tapped her for all the skincare tips, tricks, and insights she's learned over the years.

About Her Skin

I have combination skin, so it just depends on the weather. In the winter, I tend to get dry, so I like to keep myself hydrated. If you have conditions or issues with your skin, they frequently need to be addressed from the inside out, which is where supplements can play a big role. One of the reasons I founded InBloom was that I’ve always felt that beauty starts from the inside—and the products that you use on the outside only enhance what you eat and what supplements you take.



How She Got Into Skincare

I got into skincare, much like many others. When you’re younger, it’s usually an older friend who is into all of the new stuff and gets you excited about them. I think for many women, the ritual of skincare is almost a part of our DNA. At some point, we just start getting ritualistic about our routines. For me, it probably started happening in my teens, but by my late 20s, I really started caring about my skin and enjoyed having a skincare routine. And that’s also when I started noticing the difference in my skin depending on what I was eating, what I putting on my skin, and how much water I was drinking.

Her Morning vs. Night Routine

At night is when I really do a deep cleanse of my face. I usually use an oil or gel-based cleanser, followed by light exfoliation. I try to pay attention to how my skin reacts to the weather and switch up my serums and creams accordingly. And the mornings are really simple. I really don’t do anything other than wash with water and a cloth, moisturize according to how my skin is feeling, and use sunscreen whenever needed.

The Skincare Step She Never Skips

Taking my supplements is the skincare step that I never skip because it’s the one thing that affects my skin the most. I notice that when I’m taking my InBloom Essential Elements ($59) and Beauty Aura ($52) regularly, I can see it in my skin.

I also never skip lip balm and eye cream. Even if my skin doesn’t need moisturizing, I like to put a little cream under my eyes to give them a little love and use a nice balm to keep my lips moisturized.

How Her Routine Changed Over Time

As your skin ages, I think it can handle more moisture and more product. When I was much younger, in my 20s, I had quite sensitive skin and did better using fewer products. Now that I’m older, my skin is still sensitive, but I can use heavier creams and other products without breaking out.



The Products That Have Made the Biggest Difference

There’s not just one product, so naming just one would be unfair. When I was younger it was less obvious, but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve noticed bigger shifts in how my skin reacts to different products. I really love a light peel, so any product with a little acid is really nice and in my regular rotation. I always try to use a natural product, which is lighter on my sensitive skin and reacts better to products with fewer ingredients. Juice Beauty has a lovely Green Apple Peel Mask ($49). I’ve used it for years and have always loved it.

Augustinus Bader has a product called The Cream ($85). It’s a healing ointment as well as a moisturizing cream. Anyone with dry skin or any type of redness who uses it finds that it just clears it up. I find that product to be pretty magical. Another favorite is the Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser ($44). It’s a light exfoliant and I always come back to it.

The Best Skincare Advice She's Ever Received

Drink water and get sleep! Whenever my skin is not feeling great, it’s usually because I’m dehydrated. And it really won’t matter what you put on your skin if you’re not drinking enough water or getting enough sleep.

Her Skincare Pet Peeve

I guess my pet peeve is when people try to tell you that there’s one product that will fix everything. So, that takes me back to my inside-out philosophy. The most important thing you can do for your skin is looking at your diet and how you are supplementing. Everything else is just going to enhance how your gut is working and moving.

Her Most-Used Product

Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream ($32) because it’s used by everyone in the family, and we use it on everything. We use it on cuts, burns, scrapes, dryness. I’ll wash and slather it all over my face after a long airplane trip. I use it to take off heavy makeup. It’s definitely my family’s most used product.



The Products That Have Been in Her Routine Forever

The Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser and Egyptian Magic Skin Cream.

The New Skincare Product She’s Loving Right now

The Glow Exfoliating Soft Peel ($60) by Aloisia Beauty is something new that I’ve started using, and I love it! Another is the Emerald Deep Moisture Glow Oil ($48) by Herbivore Botanicals. It’s funny; I don’t always use oils. Although I do really love how oils smell and the process of putting them on my face, they’re more often an adjunct than a part of my skincare routine. But the Emerald Deep Moisture Oil is very good.

I also love True Botanicals. Their Face Oil ($110) is beautiful. Another product I’ve been using lately is the One Restorative Cream ($125) by Symbiome. They also have a lovely cleanser and serum. In fact, I love their whole line of products.