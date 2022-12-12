Get to Know Kate's Glam Team: Hairstylist Gregory Russell and MUA Tonya Brewer

The B Side Traditionally, the B side refers to the flip side of a record. The A side contains the more front-facing hits—the singles—but on the B side, you can get in a bit deeper with the artist. And quite honestly, there’s no better metaphor we can think of for the creative team behind a beauty look. They pull the references, scour the archives, and paint the picture you see on the big screen. The celebrity, model, or actor is the single with the most airtime. But the glam team? They’re the producers, conductors, friends, and family members. For lack of a less ubiquitous phrase, they make it work.

It has always been our mission to shine a light on the BTS of beauty, as the artistry of hair and makeup is an intricate, detailed exploration that lies at the cross section of aesthetics and culture. Why? Because the origin of a look is just as important as the look itself. The backstory deserves its hard-earned glory.

This time around, we’re introducing you to Gregory Russell and Tonya Brewer, the masterminds behind the hair and makeup looks for Byrdie’s tenth issue—The After-Dark Issue—featuring Kate Hudson. Below, join us in taking a peek behind the curtain, as their words are creative and empowering in equal measure.

Makeup Artist Tonya Brewer

On the inspiration for the makeup looks…

"For the first look, I kept it soft, simple, and timeless. For the second, I went with something a little more structured and defined on the eye. The third look was all about glitter. I added a wash of purple to complement [Kate's] green eyes."

On working with Kate…

"[Kate] is the best; we laugh a lot! She also gives the best advice."

On her early years and starting her career in beauty…

"I grew up in San Diego watching reality shows—like Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, 'Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave, and The Girls Next Door. Those shows gave audiences a glimpse of what went on before red carpets and during cover shoots and campaigns. That's when I knew this is what I wanted to do. I wanted to make people look beautiful for their most important events. Early in my career, I said yes to everything—no job was too small. I didn't really have a personal life, which was hard, but eventually, it all paid off."

On her career highlights…

"There are too many to count! Once, a client gave me full creative control. She hired me as the photographer as well as her makeup artist for one of her covers. Never in my wildest dreams did I believe something like that would happen. Another one of my favorite stories to tell is this: I grew up in a trailer park with everything I needed, but it was a very simple life. I never dreamed my first tour with a musician would take me to 21 different countries. I still feel so lucky and honored to call this my career."

On what beauty means to her and how it’s empowered her throughout her life…

"Beauty is impossible to define; it’s always evolving. Beauty empowered me to create a career for myself and has given me the opportunity to meet people who inspire me every day. It's taken me all over the world."

On her beauty icons…

"Kate Moss is the reference I pull most often—she's one of my absolute favorites. [She's] so effortlessly cool. I adore Pat McGrath; she is the most legendary and inspiring. Her work is breathtaking—it's out of this world—and, to top it all off, she's so kind and supportive. I couldn't love her more."

On her advice to aspiring artists in the industry…

"Be someone your clients can trust. Keep all their secrets and never gossip."

Hairstylist Gregory Russell

On the inspiration for the beauty looks…

The first look was inspired by the 1960s with references to Jean Shrimpton. The second was a sleeker, more modern look. We wanted it to feel really sculptural. The last look complemented Kate's super-shiny skin and glitter with a sleek braided knot."

On working with Kate...

"[Working with Kate] is an absolute dream. Kate is always happy when she comes to work. She's an incredible collaborator and she's extremely easy to work with."

On starting his career in beauty…

"Watching my older sister get ready while I was growing up planted the seed very early on in my life. When I turned 18, I moved back to California—I grew up between California and Ohio because my dad was in the military—where I spent my early years assisting in the salon and on set."

On his career highlights…



"There are many highlights in my career, but I still have many goals and dreams I haven't yet achieved!"

On what beauty means to him and how it’s empowered him throughout his life…



"Beauty is how someone expresses their individualism. I spent a lot of my early years feeling very different and very isolated as a result. Now, I am able to celebrate those differences through my work and appreciate everyone's various features and personal style."

On his beauty icons…

"My all-time favorite beauty icons are Ara Gallant, Guido Palau, John Sahag, Garren, and Orlando Pita."

On his advice to aspiring artists in the industry…

"Take the time to work with people who inspire you the most and learn as much as you can before going out on your own."