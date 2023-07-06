Kate Hudson Brought the Blueberry Milk Nail Trend to Paris Fashion Week

This summer, everyone seems to be cooling off with a cold glass of blueberry milk, or rather, blueberry milk nails. Though we aren't quite sure where you can get your hands on the actual beverage—our best guess is the aisles of Erewhon or your local Korean market—there is one thing we can provide you with, and that would be plenty of celebrity inspiration to recreate the It-manicure yourself.



After Zendaya sported the sweet look at the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring/Summer 2024 show and Dua Lipa matched the nails to her baby blue Versace collaboration, Kate Hudson is keeping the high-fashion blue nail trend alive by wearing it to the Giorgio Armani Privé fashion show in Paris.



On July 5, Hudson posted an Instagram Carousel in full fashion week glam, showing off what she wore to watch the house's latest show, putting her blueberry milk nails in the spotlight.



In the post, the actress has her blonde hair pulled back in a high pony while wearing a black dress with pink accents, huge earrings and rings, and holds a Giorgio Armani clutch. While posing with a kissy face, she held up the small black reptile skin clutch with her blueberry milk nails clinging on to both its sides, front and center, for the camera



Hudson's glam was finished with black eyeliner exclusively on her waterline, a chrome-like glossy shadow on her eyelids, hydrated and glossy lips, and a bit of blush; keeping the focus on her out-of-this-world jewels and ultra-trendy nails.



Blueberry milk nails, much like "strawberry" and "chocolate" milk nail trends, are a riff on of the always-on-trend milk bath nails. They are light and creamy, and appear as if you stirred some fruity syrup into your glass of milk. Just like strawberry and chocolate milk nails are pink and brown with a lighter wash, the blueberry milk nails follow in the same vein with a pale blue shade.



Celebrity nail artist Sonya Meesh perviously told us, "Fruit milk shades trend stemmed from South Korean nail artists as strawberry milk, banana milk, and blueberry milk are actually really popular beverages there," continuing, "unlike a plain pastel blue that can look flat, the blueberry milk trend has a creamier tone to it."



Meesh says this is the perfect trend to try as the weather heats up. "Creamy, milky shades are always fun for warm weather. A light creamy blue works well, especially in the summer when our skin is naturally more tanned."

