Kate Hudson Wore a Naked Glitter Manicure and Flowing Waves at the Oscars

Fresh off yet another iconic performance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Kate Hudson arrived on the red carpet of tonight's 2023 Oscars.

Honestly, Hudson, who is attending as a presenter, looks like a disco ball in the best way ever. She wears a dazzling Rodarte gown with silver sequins sewn from her neckline down to her train, and her dress features a fitted mermaid silhouette and glitzy straps, and off-the-shoulder sleeves. Her stylist, Sophie Lopez accessorized the dress minimally (the dress speaks for itself, after all) with Rahaminov Diamonds pear-shaped earrings.

Getty Images

Another dazzling moment you may have missed is her naked glitter manicure, which manicurist Ashlie Johnson created using Aprés Nail products. "I prepped and manicured her natural nails, then applied Maisie Gel X Tips ($15) with the Presto All-in-One Extend Gel ($25). I love that this is an all-in-one primer and bonder, making application super fast," says Johnson.

Ashlie Johnson

After filing Hudson's nails in a long almond shape, she applied the Gel Colour in Sweet Sixteen ($15), noting that "the glitter in this shade is so sparkly and glamorous." To take the sparkle to the next level, Johnson applied rhinestone decals near Hudson's cuticles using the Diamond Gel ($17) as an adhesive for a long-lasting effect. A quick coat of the Non-Wipe Glossy Top Gelcoat ($13) creates a reflective sheen on Hudson's manicure.

Her hairstylist, Jacob Rozenberg created an old Hollywood hairdo with Great Lengths Hair Extensions. Sometimes, mainstay looks are the ones that stick best, and Hudon's hairstyle for the evening was inspired by some of her looks from the past. “We had done a similar version of this look on Kate before," says Rozenberg. "We looked back and loved it so much that we knew we had to do it again! This time, we added a bit more wave to compliment the dress. So in a way, Kate was her own inspiration."

“For tonight's look, we saw the dress and knew we wanted to do something super classic and elegant," says Rozenberg. He tells Byrdie exclusively, "I love using Great Lengths Extensions for big events or red carpets. They not only add volume to the style, but they provide extra hold to ensure the look will last all night long.” After blowing out her hair with a boar brush to add volume, Rozenberg went in with adding extensions to create body.

When adding extensions to a style, hairstylists will typically "sandwich" natural hair in between pieces of extensions. Instead of doing this, Rozenberg reveals he applied 20-inch Great Lengths tape-in hair extensions directly at the root and blended them into Hudson's layers for a cohesive finish. Rozenberg says, "We wanted to go with something super classic," says Rozenberg. "Glam, rich hair always looks great on the carpet and only elevates the look. The classics are a classic for a reason.” He finished her hair with large barrel curls for a true voluminous supermodel 'do.

Hudson's pink monochromatic makeup rounds out her outfit, and celebrity makeup artist, Tonya Brewer reveals the inspo for her glam: "Kate wanted whimsical fairy glam for the Oscars. I decided to give her the most beautiful glowing skin and a subtle iridescence on the eyes, doe-eyed lashes, and a soft neutral lip, all thanks to the magic of Kjaer Weis." With a sheer wash of shimmering pale pink shadow and a glossy pink lip she shone her bright fairy glam for all the world to see.