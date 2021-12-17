The Kaplan MD Perfect Pout Lip Mask helps to hydrate, exfoliate, and plump all at once. While results may vary from person to person, if your lips aren’t already full, it could provide the boost you’re looking for.

For years, I believed lip masks could do just one thing: hydrate. I definitely thought they were only good for giving your lips an extra dose of moisture while you slept, and not much else. It wasn’t until I came across Kaplan MD's Perfect Pout Lip Mask that I realized lip masks had seriously far-reaching potential—that they could do things like exfoliate and plump the lips, too. Needless to say, I was excited to test out this formula myself, along with Byrdie contributor Erin Jahns.

Kaplan MD Perfect Pout Lip Mask Best for: Anyone with dry lips Uses: Hydrating lips and chemical lip exfoliation Active ingredients: Papaya enzymes, adipofill’n, hyaluronic acid Potential Allergens: Fragrance from citrus fruit extracts Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-free?: Yes Price: $35 About the Brand: Kaplan MD is a skincare brand founded by dermatologist Stuart H. Kaplan. It's best-known for its lip mask and lip balm.

Ingredients: Exfoliates and plumps lips

The biggest draw of the Kaplan lip mask is its ingredients—specifically the ones that exfoliate and plump the lips. According to the brand, Adipofill'n, a patented L-ornithine amino acid, encourages increased volume and fullness, while papaya enzymes (a natural exfoliator) lightly slough off dead skin. This mask also includes not one but two different forms of hyaluronic acid to moisturize lips and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This product is also clean by Byrdie's standards and is free of parabens, sulfates, gluten, and petroleum jelly.



The Feel: Surprisingly lightweight

All the lip masks I'd tried prior to Kaplan had a thick, substantial feel, so the texture of the Kaplan MD lip mask was surprising to me—it was just so thin. It felt more like a light gel-cream moisturizer than something meant to lock in the moisture of my lips. I did like the smell, which is pleasantly minty.



Results: Review #1

All in all, I’d say the mask was just okay. I tried it several times over the course of two weeks and can’t say I noticed a significant change in the volume or shape of my lips.

I have full lips to begin with, so I wasn’t expecting anything particularly miraculous, but I didn’t really notice much of a difference.

It’s supposed to take all of three minutes for my lips to turn into a plumper version of themselves, but aside from a little tingling and slight plumping, it didn’t feel significant. I was impressed, however, with how quickly the product sunk into my lips. Maybe it’s the thin, creamy texture, but it all but disappeared around the five-minute mark. I also loved that my lips felt smoother after applying it.



Results: Review #2

Byrdie contributor Erin Jahns also tested this product, and it was a total game-changer for her: "I first discovered this product thanks to fellow Byrdie editor Kaitlyn McLintock, who thrust it into my desperate arms before a night out," she says. "In a nutshell, it's a lip-transforming cream mask that, with a consistent nightly application, pretty much canceled an upcoming filler touch-up I had planned for my lips."

This mask alone has reinvigorated my pout (which I felt had begun to de-pert and -plump a bit) with a bump in volume, contour, and overall hydration.

"Isn't that pretty much the dream when it comes to finding a be-all-and-end-all lip-improving product?"

"Thanks to the mask's natural exfoliating ingredients, I've stopped using my collection of lip scrubs for good, and I've taken to smoothing a tiny bit into my lips every night as more of a leave-on formula than as an actual mask. Even though you're technically supposed to slather it on and then wipe it off about three to five minutes later, I prefer to use smaller, more frequent doses—applying just enough so that the formula effortlessly soaks into my lips and works its magic overnight. Every morning, I wake up with a plumper and more voluminous pout—no cracks, chapping, or flakes in sight."



The Value: It's a splurge

This product retails for $35, which is definitely a bit of a splurge compared to other lip masks. However, if I felt strongly enough about it—or it was replacing a more expensive option, like lip injections—then maybe I could justify the price.



Similar Products: You have options

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($22): I also tested a cult-favorite lip mask from K-beauty brand Laneige. Although the masks have different benefits—Laneige's mask is all about hydration while Kaplan MD's is about plumping and exfoliating—I still can't say enough about the Laneige mask. Truly, my lips have never been softer. Even when my lips are dry and flaky I can apply this stuff and within a day or two, I wake up with a kissable pout. Plus, at $22, it's practically a steal compared to the Kaplan MD mask.

