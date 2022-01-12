7 Outfits to Wear on Your Kanye West Date

It happened. You bumped into the recently-single Kanye West at, I don’t know, Nobu Miami or something, and he asked you out on a date. Congratulations! You now have under 24 hours to meet him at Carbone in New York for a night of carbs and blog writing. But what do you wear? He has yet to offer you racks of ready-to-wear designer clothing (something about “global shortages and shipping delays,” he claimed), so you’re on your own.

Fortunately, you do not need personal access to Demna Gvasalia or Kim Kardashian’s recycling bin, for you have this article. Below, seven outfits to wear on what we hope is the first of many much-publicized outings with Mr. West. Don’t forget to have fun out there!

A Little Bit of Pamela

There's nothing like a nod to Pamela Anderson to enhance your confidence. This matching set by No Dress is a little bit camp and a lot of a conversation starter.

A Manny Santos Tribute

Manny Santos did it first. Pay your respects to the early-aughts style rebel with Miaou's own Thong Pant ($265).

The Car(heart) Moment

Perhaps your dad has a Carhartt jacket you can borrow. If not, know that they always come in handy, and are guaranteed to keep you warm during New York's chilly nights.

Comfort is Key

You never know when your date will have you hopping on a private jet to fly halfway across the world for a poetry reading (this seems like a possibility here), so it's best to stay comfortable. A faux fur-lined cardigan and stretchy, breathable pants should do the job.

Skim Season

If Kim Kardashian can wear Yeezys on a date with Pete Davidson, then wearing Skims on a date with Kanye West is fair game.



It's In the (City) Bag

Sure, you can grab one of the new Balenciaga City bags, but why not take the sustainable and throwback option and cop one on a resale site.



Say It With Your Shirt

A graphic tee that says it all along with a pair of red vinyl pants that need no explanation.