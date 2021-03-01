Kaley Cuoco's Golden Globes Waves Are Thanks to This $10 Cult Classic Shampoo

Even before she arrived on the red carpet, we had a feeling Kaley Cuoco wasn't going to turn up in just any look. Her first Golden Globes nomination alone would be an excuse to go glamorously overboard. But couple that what she's nominated for, HBO Max's acclaimed series The Flight Attendant, in which her character wears a seemingly never-ending series of creative hairstyles, and you have a recipe for the perfect red carpet opportunity. And just like her show, we are not disappointed.

Shiny, tousled waves, expertly styled by celebrity hair expert Christine Symonds, complements her shimmering ballgown and diamond accessories. If you're already eyeing this style up for your own upcoming big days, Symonds gave us the complete break down of her products, techniques, tips, and tools so you can recreate the refined yet relaxed look for yourself. (Oscar de la Renta gown not included, unfortunately.)

Kaley Cuoco

Any blonde worth their weight in toner can tell you that some purple shampoo prep is key when it comes to prepping for something major, particularly anything involving lots of photographs. Symonds washed and conditioned Cuoco's hair with Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Shampoo ($10) and Conditioner ($10) to eliminate any lingering brassiness before following it up with the Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Violet Toning Mask ($11). Symonds is partial to its hair-softening ingredients including jojoba extract, coconut, and argan oils, which is "great for when you want that extra hydration," she explains.

Kaley Cuoco

Color enhancement was at the center of this look, so Symonds likes to chase the conditioner with another Clairol favorite, the Shimmer Lights Leave-In Styling Treatment ($12). Critically, the safflower seed oil and jojoba-powered doesn't just correct brass—it prevents and reduces breakage while styling for healthier, sleeker strands. It also contributes to Cuoco's visibly smooth hair: "The silky texture leaves hair shiny thanks to its botanical extracts," Symonds tells us. "It will be touchable all day long." Finally, to round out the prep work, Symonds spritzes Cuoco's still-damp hair with protective Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Thermal Shine Spray ($10) to guard against heat damage.

Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Purple Shampoo for Blonde & Silver Hair $10 Shop

To kick off the styling work, Symonds first did a rough blow dry with the T3 Fit Blow Dryer ($149) which she calls the best in business. "It’s the best looking and best working hair dryer that packs a punch with incredible results," she says. Symonds then sections the mostly-dry hair into three horizontal pieces before blowing it out with the round T3 Volume 3.0 Ceramic Brush ($40), making "sure to focus the heat on the root and over direct the hair up to the ceiling to create volume."

Kaley Cuoco

For even more volume, Symonds clipped in some discreet seamless extensions by Hidden Crown Hair, which she secured by back-combing hair at the root before them in. The light tangle provides a better and sturdier grip for the clips, mitigating any accidental faux hair faux pas.

T3 T3 Fit Blow Dryer $149 Shop

So much of what makes Cuoco's Globe look great is the gloss and shine in her waves. The silky, reflective texture looks refined and elegant while the wave and bounce are pure youthful energy. Symonds formed the waves using the T3 CURL ID 1 1/4 Curling Iron ($235). The high-tech iron allows you to program individual settings for your particular hair type, texture, and even color to minimize heat damage. One iron can yield a thousand looks so Symonds gave us a good rule of thumb: for a uniform wave (read: a more Old Hollywood, refined style), curl each strand in the same direction. For a more carefree, undone texture, alternate. Symonds is all about the details so she cleans up any unfinished-looking ends by briefly using the T3 LUCEA ID Flat Iron. ($235) "to seal and add shine." Like its sister product, this iron too is a favorite of Symonds thanks to the personalized settings capabilities.

Christine Symonds

Finally, Symonds mists the entire finished look with another coat of Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Thermal Shine Spray ($10) "for extra shine and vibrancy"—and it doesn't hurt that it smells salon-fresh either. As this year's virtual ceremony unfolds across millions of screens, I don't think anyone's opposed to extra shine and vibrancy in any respect.