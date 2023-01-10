Kaley Cuoco Reveals Milk Chocolate Brunette Hair on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Fans of The Big Bang Theory's Penny Hofstadter will be happy to know that Kaley Cuoco is still a fixture on our screens years later. At the 2023 Golden Globes, Cuoco is nominated for the Best Television Actress (Musical/Comedy Series) award for her role as Cassandra Bowden in The Flight Attendant.

Cuoco stayed true to her sweet style with a wispy lilac dress that flows over her baby bump and trails off into a train. The dress includes an empire waistline covered in gems, and matching straps complete with dainty bows on her shoulders. She accessorized with various diamond pieces, like drop earrings and a cluster of rings on both hands.

As for her beauty, Cuoco sported a natural-length cherry red manicure to add a sultry pop to her otherwise darling outfit. She went for a makeup look that matched her dress and wore a shimmering lilac eyeshadow that was elevated with rosy blush and pink lips. The overall look was romantic in all senses of the word: her nails added sexy flair, whereas her makeup kept in line with the rest of her angelic look.

Her hair, however, is the real kicker here. She wore her bangs parted down the middle and to the side, creating what can only be described as a curtain-bang-meets-boho-bouffant-bang hairstyle. A quick look at the back of her hairstyle shows that she sported a French twist for an easy-going look that added volume and texture to her tresses.

Instead of the typical blonde hair we've seen on Cuoco throughout the years, she opted for a milk chocolate brown color, which is similar to the "dark chocolate brunette" color we've seen trending all winter. Sure, it may not seem significant at first, but "dark chocolate brunette" is dark, and it may be a bit *too* dark for people who have been rocking blonde locks for what can seem like forever. Cuoco's "milk chocolate" color is a great foray into dark brown hair if you're interested in darkening up your hair for the cooler months, but don't think you can pull off a Nicola Peltz Beckham-level dark brown.

Whether she wins a Golden Globe tonight or not, Kaley Cuoco wins best hair inspo in our book.