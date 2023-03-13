Kaia Gerber's "Milk Bath" Nails are the Perfect Minimal Mani

The 2023 Oscars were equally about sparkle and natural beauty, with some stars wearing sequin-covered dresses and others arriving in a more natural glam. Kaia Gerber seemed to marry the two trends perfectly at last night's Vanity Fair Oscar after party wearing a dazzling dress and a super approachable "milk bath" manicure.

Gerber’s overall look screamed ‘70s glam as she arrived at the after-party wearing a slinky Celine dress covered in silver sequins. Her dress was old Hollywood—but not in the typical way that comes with a Jessica Rabbit silhouette and luscious waves. Instead, it had a boho shape similar to '70s LA style, with a halter neckline and a peekaboo cut at the bust, along with a lengthy slit that travels up her leg. Her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, accessorized the look minimally while still making it pop with diamond and jade earrings and strappy black sandals.

Getty Images

Celebrity nail artist and OPI Global Ambassador, Natalie Minerva, created a soft milk bath manicure for Gerber that juxtaposes her otherwise flashy ‘fit perfectly.

“For Kaia, we decided on a ‘milk bath’ manicure to go with her slinky, high-neck silver dress,” says Minerva. “Paying homage to Hollywood starlet style seemed fitting for the event, so we did a classic rounded nail shape in a milky sheer. Understated and clean, sophisticated, and stylish, with a customized color combination just for her.”

Though her overall look at the party seems otherworldly, her manicure is surprisingly easy to copy in a few steps. Minerva says that the first step is to start with clean nails and cuticles that are pushed back, then apply a coat of the OPI Natural Nail Base Coat ($11). After that, apply one coat of OPI Nail Lacquer ($12) in Samoan Sand, following that with a coat of Bubble Bath. Finally, top off the manicure with the OPI Top Coat ($12) for a high-shine finish. It's the perfect manicure to wear whether you're off to an event or just want to hop onto the recent resurgence of delicate manicures (see: the vanilla French mani, the rich girl mani, and the lip gloss mani).

With tousled hair that’s full of volume along with a smokey brown eye and glossy nude lips, Gerber's overall glam is one to turn to when looking to dress like your favorite '70s LA girlie for any occasion.