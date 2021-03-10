19 Kaftan Dresses Perfect for Feeling Fancy (And Comfy) at Home

Over the past year, we’ve traded in stuffy office attire for cozier threads. When it comes to sitting for back-to-back Zoom calls and juggling our at-home responsibilities, we all quickly learned that comfortable loungewear is the only option. And there’s no piece more suitable for work-from-home life than a versatile kaftan dress.

These robe-tunic hybrids are light and breezy and can be styled to fit any occasion. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 19 stylish kaftan dresses you’ll want to wear all day. Keep scrolling to discover our picks.

Gipci Bedouin Siwa Hand Embroidered Wool Kimono $299 Shop

Gipci creates flowy pieces for those who want to feel regal and comfortable in equal measure. This style is no different.

Kaftko V2 Chroma Stripe Kaftan $95 Shop

This V2 Chroma Stripe Kaftan from Kaftko is not about being shy or demure—it's all about feeling bold. This style is made of 100% crêpe de chine, a lightweight cloth comparable to silk crepe.

Mala Handworks Midi Kaftan $74 Shop

Not all kaftans need to be as long as a maxi. This mid-calf length is excellent attire for a day at the beach or quick errands on a warm day. Mala Handworks’ pieces are lightweight and made in breathable cotton.

Pax Philomena Cinderella Midi Kaftan Dress $165 Shop

This Cinderella Midi Kaftan Dress from Pax Philomena comes in the most beautiful hue of pink. While it initially appears to be a typical kaftan silhouette, you can cinch it at the waist for a sleeker look.

Camilla One Shoulder Kaftan With Neckband $649 Shop

Camilla creates statement pieces, and the brand’s kaftans are works of art. While this print is reminiscent of resort wear, its relaxed silhouette makes it ideal for an evening dinner.

Lemlem Eshe Classic Caftan $295 Shop

Supermodel Liya Kebede's line, Lemlen, is an artisan-based collection of clothing made using Ethiopian cotton. The brand's mission is to create jobs for women. A portion of its sales goes to the philanthropic arm of the brand, the Lemlem Foundation, which aims to provide a path out of poverty for women in Africa. Out of all of the brand’s kaftans, the classic styling of the Eshe is reminiscent of a warm summer breeze.

Emerson Fry Emerson Caftan $178 Shop

Emerson Fry's organic ink kaftan is made in Rajasthan, India. The print is created with low-impact dye and organic cotton, and the hidden waist tie gives it a unique look.

Raleigh Vintage 1970s Adini Sultana Cotton Caftan $950 Shop

While the kaftans from Raleigh Vintage are on the pricier side, they are truly unique pieces that you won't find elsewhere. A recent patchwork kaftan by 1970s designer Catherine Buckley featured woven jacquard from between 1905 and 1935. Since the pieces are vintage, you do have to handle them with care.

Ochie Swim Saona Kaftan $129 Shop

A kaftan may not seem like the type of dress that could be flirty and fun, but Ochie Swim's Saona design is just that. If you plan on taking a socially distanced beach trip soon, this is a must-have.

Hatch The Riviera Dress $348 Shop

While pregnant, you may find yourself wanting clothing that is a little more voluminous. That is when a maternity-specific kaftan can be your go-to. Hatch touts its Riviera Dress as a look that can work well in several settings. And with a removable sash, it can take you from your first trimester to postnatal.

Neu Nomads Organic Linen Kaftan $74 Shop

Nothing exudes summer more than a linen white kaftan, and this one from Neu Nomads is chic. This light and breezy look is sustainably produced and made with a minimalist in mind.

Natori Jaguar Caftan $180 Shop

Natori has always understood how small details can enhance femininity, and this jaguar-print kaftan is typical of the brand. Its silky appearance gives an effortless look perfect for a lazy day lounging on the couch. Complete the look by pairing it with mules.

Sakkas Summer Floral Print Caftan Dress $40 Shop

Grab your sunglasses, SPF, and a wide-brimmed hat and head poolside with this floral print kaftan from Sakka. It is produced in small batches using lightweight material, making it perfect for when the temperature rises.

Swank Store Short Box Kaftan $216 Shop

Those who prefer something on the shorter side of kaftans need only look at the Limestone collection from the Swank Store. The mix of tropical colors, prints, and beadwork delivered on 100% silk is nothing short of luxurious.

Frances Valentine Peacock Caftan Dress $398 Shop

Inspired by designs from Southeast Mexico, this Frances Valentine kaftan boasts peacock embroidery set against scarlet red designs. This look makes you feel like you’re spending a carefree day by the sea.

Ashro Blare Long Caftan $20 Shop

For those days when you need a quick pick-me-up, the Blare Caftan from Ashro will make you feel like a queen. It is available in three colors: black, green, and red.

Coendy Solid Loose Long Maxi Dress Cotton Caftan $27 Shop

Coendy’s Loose Long Maxi Dress Cotton Kaftan is perfect for when you are ready to get back to basics. Its boatneck collar and short sleeves are classic signatures of this dress style.

Trina Turk Villa Hermosa Caftan $130 Shop

It is hard to deny that this drapey silk kaftan from Trina Turk is anything but sexy. The midi length makes it easy to sashay your way to a romantic dinner or maybe a weekend getaway.

Blue Ginger Kauai Caftan $118 Shop

The magic of Blue Ginger's Kauai Kaftan can only be beaten by actually visiting the Hawaiian Islands. The composition of the tropical print makes it unnecessary to wear jewelry. All you need to do is slip into your favorite pair of slides and you are all set.