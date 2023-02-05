Kacey Musgraves' Grammys Updo Was Inspired By a Legendary Sculptor

Kacey Musgraves is no stranger to the Grammys stage, but for the 2023 Grammy Awards, she arrived as a performer, not a nominee. This year, the in memoriam section paid tribute to three artists who passed last fall—Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, and Quavo—and Musgraves performed Lynn's country classic "Coal Miner's Daughter" tonight in her honor.

For her performance, Musgraves kept it simple with long waves and a puff-sleeved dress, but it's her red carpet look that's going straight to our saved folder. The six-time Grammy winner wore a baby pink Valentino body suit with long sleeves, and legs that blended into her baby pink pointed-toe shoes and matching floor-length feather cape. She accessorized minimally and wore diamond stud earrings and a diamond ring (minimal, yes, but still so chic). A classic updo complimented the maximalist look without completing with it. We spoke with Musgraves' stylist Giovanni Delgado, about the singer's look, which he created using T3 tools and Unite hair products.

Getty Images

Musgraves' dark updo juxtaposed her bright ensemble, but the hairstyle still features softness that ties her hair in with the rest of her outfit. Delgado tells Byrdie exclusively, "My main inspiration was sculptor Brancusi and the soft glossy curves (twists and curves) that are found in his work."

To start, Delgado sprayed the 7Seconds Detangler ($35) from the mid-shafts to the ends of Musgraves' hair, and worked the product through with the T3 Detangle Duo ($30). "I couldn’t have done this look without the lushness that is Unite's 7Seconds Blowout Crème ($31)," he says, which he applied from the roots to the ends to add shine and uphold manageability in the hair. Delgado shares his secret for touchable hair: "Use [the] 7Seconds Blowout Crème on damp hair and blowout for incredible softness."

Courtesy of T3

After that, Delgado sectioned Musgraves' hair and blew it out from roots to ends using the T3 Afar Travel Hair Dryer ($180) and T3 Volume 2.5 Round Brush ($35). Then, Delgado reached for the T3 Singlepass Curl 1.5" Curling Iron ($170) to create what he calls "beautiful movement" all throughout.

"I think putting your hair up in an elegant way is always so chic," proclaims Delgado. "There’s really so much confidence you exude when you 'expose' yourself by putting your hair up. Plus, it really can go with any look, whether casual or formal."

Next, Delgado gathered Musgraves' hair into a ponytail and applied the Unite U Oil ($50) to add as much shine as possible. "Begin twisting and pinning hair with strong tension. Don’t think too much about it, let the twists happen organically." Finally, Delgado sprayed the Unite Go365 Hairspray ($34) all throughout to maintain hold.

For Musgrave's natural glam, makeup artist, Moani Lee used Charlotte Tilbury makeup and skincare to give the singer a cherubic glow. “In honor of tonight’s celebration, I wanted to give Kacey an angelic all-over glow," reveals Lee. "Taking our color cues from her gorgeous Valentino dress, we wanted her skin to glow from within and her eyes to have a baby-soft pink whisper of color. We gave her a little edge with a soft smoke and dramatic fluffy lashes. We finished off with a powdery buffed out matte nude pink lip.” She used a variety of products, including the new Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Pink Pop ($42), Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter in Champagne Glow ($48), and the iconic Charlotte’s Magic Cream ($64).