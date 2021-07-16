The Juvia’s Place Bronzed Duo Bronzer will give your skin the warmth and sun-kissed look you want year-round. With two complementary shades in each product, you can bronze and softly sculpt your skin easily.

We put the Juvia's Place Bronzed Duo Bronzer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

One product I never want to live without is bronzer. The right bronzer can totally transform my beauty look—adding the perfect amount of warmth and glow to my skin. Juvia’s Place recently dropped their Bronzed Duo Bronzers, a collection of soft matte powders that are designed to complement several skin tones. Since I already own (and love) a few products from the brand, I decided to give this one a try. For my full review and unfiltered thoughts, keep reading below.

Juvia's Place Bronzed Duo Bronzer Best for: Most skin tones and types. Uses: A bronzer duo that adds warmth, depth, and a sculpting effect to the skin. Potential allergens: Malic acid Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $18 Shade range: Five shades About the brand: A brand that believes in inclusive beauty, Juvia’s Place has been celebrating diversity and bold beauty ever since Chichi Eburu founded the company in 2016. With its high-quality, affordable products, Juvia’s Place shows no signs of stopping.

About My Skin: Sensitive, combination, and acne-prone

Sometimes, my skin can be challenging to work with: Between my acne-prone and sensitive skin, I have to be discerning about the products I use in my beauty routine. I can break out in rashes from certain ingredients in makeup—and because of that, I stick to what works for me for the most part. In the summer, I use MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix SPF 30 Concealer on my dark spots, MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Skinfinish Natural Powder to set the concealer and even out my complexion, and LYS Beauty bronzer to warm up certain areas of my skin. Most of the time, I use these products both for my natural, everyday beauty routine and when I’m going for a full-coverage makeup look during the warmer months.

I swapped out my usual bronzer for the Juvia’s Place Bronzed Duo Bronzer. I used the lighter shade in the “Tan” palette to add warmth to my skin, and the deeper shade to chisel my face slightly.

How to Apply: Bronze the way you normally would

Khera Alexander

Juvia’s Place doesn’t explain how to use the Bronzed Duo Bronzer, but the brand explains the purpose of the duo really well: The product has two, buildable complementary shades you use to create a soft, matte bronzer look on your face. The lighter shade in the duo can give your skin a sun-kissed glow, and the darker shade can sculpt certain areas of your face. Alternatively, you can use both shades of the duo to add warmth; the product is designed for you to be able to use both shades in a way that works best for you, your preferred look, and your skin.

I decided to use both shades in certain areas of my face for depth and dimension. I used the lighter color from the “Tan” duo to give my skin a little warmth, and then I used the deeper shade more strategically. Since I have slightly visible cheekbones naturally and my forehead is quite pronounced, I used a small amount of the deeper shade to accentuate my cheekbones, and then used more of it to work the color onto my forehead, brushing it right into my hairline. Over the course of a week, I used this application method, being mindful of how it wore throughout the day.

The Shade Range: Would love to see even more options

Juvia’s Place has given consumers of different complexions choices, which is what motivated me to purchase their products in the past. This Black-owned brand has demonstrated its firm grasp and understanding of the nuances and diversity of consumers, while giving those who have historically been excluded options—and not just one shade. For this drop, Juvia’s Place created five shades that cater to a number of different complexions really well—including mine—but in my opinion, adding additional shades would make the it stand out more among the hundreds of bronzer options out there.

The Results: A velvety, sculpted glow

Khera Alexander/Design by Cristina Cianci

Whew—this bronzer is great. The product is a powder, which made it easy to apply and looked great on both the drier and oilier parts of my face. The velvety texture is lightweight and worked amazingly well with the other complexion products I had on, too. As I used the Bronzed Duo Bronzer each day, I loved the color that both shades in the Duo gave my skin; I had a soft matte glow, my cheeks looked sculpted, and my forehead had a really nice warmth and depth to it.

I didn’t see any ashiness or muddiness using the colors from the duo, which I think speaks to how expertly Juvia’s Place created the shades of the bronzers. We’ve had both warmer and cooler days where I live, and the bronzer wore well outside when I ran errands as well as when I was just hanging out at home.

Mid-day, when you might expect some of your blush or bronzer to fade a bit, I was happy to see that this product was still fairly intact, especially on the oilier parts of my face like my forehead and temples. Overall, I was really pleased with my results; the bronzer added amazing color to my skin without making my complexion look patchy or being too heavy, which is perfect for when you’re trying to give your skin a chiseled, glowing look.

The Value: Great and well worth it

Each Juvia’s Place product that I own stands up against just about any product from a prestige brand, but the price is more affordable. The Bronzed Duo Bronzer is no different—this product has incredible value and is just $18. I don’t think it gets any better than to have two, nearly full-sized bronzer colors (the pans are a touch smaller than other bronzers, but not by much) for this price. Normally, I pay almost double the price for one bronzer color—with this product, I have two shades for half the cost. It's not only budget-friendly, but it also gives you options and great quality; in my opinion, this is a steal.

Similar Products: You've got options

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer: One of the most inclusive bronzer collections out there, the Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer ($30) from Fenty Beauty will give your skin a stunning glow and effortless, beach-ready vibe.. Super buildable and long-wearing, the Sun Stalk’r bronzers are a better option than the Bronzed Duo Bronzer if you need more colors to choose from and don’t mind spending more money on the product.

Makeup Revolution Glow Splendour Bronzer: Similar to the Bronzed Duo Bronzer in terms of affordability, Makeup Revolution's Glow Splendour Bronzers ($12) are another set that can bring a great amount of warmth and depth to your skin without breaking the bank. Featuring a few more shade options as well, these matte bronzers build to a desired look that lasts for hours.