Embrace Summer with the Best Beauty Products Launching in June

This month means a lot of things to a lot of people. June marks the start of Pride, the promise of summer, and the beginnings of a new way of living as COVID-19 restrictions lift across the country. This summer also signals the return of makeup. Yes, lipsticks, liners, and highlighters are making a serious comeback (according to CNN Business, lipstick sales are up 80% since last year). So, what better time to shop at your favorite LGBTQ+-owned beauty brands, refresh your makeup collection, or embrace a new sunny fragrance.

From a new OUAI scent to an overnight mask that promises to reduce the look of pores, we’re excited to embrace warmer weather and try some of these exciting releases this June.

Monday Muse

Monday Muse THE JUICE Daily Serum $55 Shop

Get set to strengthen, hydrate, and clarify your skin with THE JUICE Daily Serum ($55). This lightweight facial serum works to improve your skin's health and provides a serious boost of hydration (and a healthy glow) with regular use.

natureofthings

natureofthings Rejuvenating Overnight Facial Mask $85 Shop

Awake to a complexion more vibrant, healthy, and radiant than the night before with the Rejuvenating Overnight Facial Mask ($85). This lightweight mask is designed to be applied before bed to allow its ingredients to penetrate more effectively overnight, giving a fresh face and lively glow.

OUAI

OUAI Rue St. Honoré Eau De Parfum $56 Shop

Sending you along a Parisian boulevard, the Rue St. Honoré Eau De Parfum ($56) wraps you in a bouquet of violet, gardenia, ylang-ylang, and white musk that transports you to a dreamy afternoon. A real mood-booster!

Cartier

Cartier Rivières de Cartier - Allégresse $113 Shop

Rivières de Cartier - Allégresse ($113) exudes sensuality with the appearance of tuberose. Sprinkled with fresh notes of blackcurrant buds and bergamot, the scent is like a cool and joyful boat ride along a freshwater river.