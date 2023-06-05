These June Fashion Launches Are Begging for a Spot In Your Closet

Summer's here, it's sweltering outside, and I suddenly hate everything in my closet. Okay, I'm kidding about that last one, but I'm definitely feeling the need for a bit of an upgrade in the wardrobe department. Luckily, fashion brands are more than ready to jump into summer, with June launches from brands like Teva and Summersalt.

Whether you're hoping for a new swimsuit to add to your rotation or need a new pair of sunglasses for Sunday brunch, these fashion launches have got you covered all month long. Read on for the best new June fashion launches and collaborations—plus, our top picks for your next shopping spree.

Réalisation Par

Réalisation Par The Mulholland Sunglasses $195.00 Shop

If there's ever a time to splurge on a new pair of high-quality sunglasses, it's now. This new style from cool-girl brand Réalisation Par is the perfect way to scratch that "I need better shades" itch. The oversized look and cat eye shape make for a classic pair of shades inspired by vintage Hollywood. Plus, the 100% UV protected lenses are all the justification you need for hitting "Add to Cart."

Teva

Parks Project x Teva Hurricane XLT2 Dark Brown $85.00 Shop

Tevas are in, people. Whether you tend to spend your summer adventuring or chilling, this Teva x Parks Project collab has your footwear covered. The comfortable and durable styles are made to last (and it doesn't hurt that they're seriously cute). Not to mention, your purchase would be supporting a good cause. Together, Teva and Parks Project donated $30,000 to the Grand Canyon Conservancy, the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park.



Summersalt

Summersalt x DVF The Triangle Bikini Top $65.00 Shop

This limited edition, seven piece collection is the perfect way to add some vibrancy to your summer wardrobe. The DVF collab, which is available in an assortment of Summersalt's best-selling styles, combines the best of all worlds: high-quality swimwear, fun patterns, and affordable prices.

Wilson

Wilson Winning Tennis Dress $98.00 Shop

Sporty chic isn't going anywhere this summer. Fortunately, Wilson's got you covered. The brand's Modern Icons drop features picture-perfect tailoring, classic silhouettes. and high quality fabrics. The collection is the ultimate embodiment of form meets function—and it's got plenty of options for your next pickleball tournament.