These New June Beauty Launches Deserve a Spot on Your Vanity

There's a lot to love about summer: heat, sun and summer Fridays, to name a few. But with all that warm weather and extra free (see: pool) time, it's sometimes necessary to make some improvements to your beauty and skincare routines. A good SPF, restorative shampoo, and waterproof mascara are just a few items you should add to your seasonal list—no matter what your summer schedule looks like.

Whether you're on the lookout for a new fragrance staple or a dewy blush, this month is full of beauty launches from brands like Milk Makeup, Louis Vuitton, and Charlotte Tilbury. Read on for the best June beauty launches to shop this month.

Versed

Versed Total Package Replenishing Body Lotion Mineral SPF 30 $20.00 Shop

Everyone needs a little extra TLC in summer—and your body lotion is a great place to start. Fortunately, this launch from Versed has got all your body moisturizing needs covered. With SPF 30 and soothing ingredients like cupuaçu butter and grapeseed oil, this is a perfect daily moisturizer, no matter your skin type.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand In Pinkgasm Sunset $42.00 Shop

Charlotte Tilbury is the queen of glowy makeup and summer-friendly formulas, so it's no surprise that the beauty brand's latest collection, Summer of Lovegasm, embraces romantic, dewy makeup to the fullest. If you're looking for a makeup refresh, indulge in the TikTok-viral Beauty Light Wand ($42), now available in a bronzy new shade, Pinkgasm Sunset.



Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup Waterproof Rise Lifting + Lengthening Mascara $28.00 Shop

A solid waterproof mascara is a summer staple, and this formula from Milk Makeup is the perfect addition to your makeup bag. Not only will this mascara last throughout the hottest days of the year (thanks to its sweat-proof and tear-proof formula), it also lengthens your lashes and helps them hold a curl.

The Nue Co.

The Nue Co. Supa Thick Sulfate Free Shampoo for Hair Growth $22.00 Shop

Hot tip: If it's fuller hair you're after, you should care about your scalp's microbiome. Need some help getting started? This shampoo from The Nue Co. is a great option. With ingredients like red algae, apple cider vinegar and vitamin B5, the low-pH formula helps with scalp health and in turn leads to fuller, stronger hair.



Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Pacific Chill $300.00 Shop

Adding a new, refreshing scent to your fragrance collection is the perfect way to welcome in the new season. Louis Vuitton's Pacific Chill ($300) combines notes of blackcurrant, carrot seed, and aromatic herbs for a new perfume that smells like Californian summer in a bottle.

Ilia

Ilia In Full Micro-Tip Brow Pencil $24.00 Shop

Ilia's new brow pencil makes getting gorgeous, fluffy brows simple. A microfine tip and creamy formula make this pencil and snap to use, and the vitamin B5 in the formula actually conditions your brows with every wear. Plus, with seven shades available, this is a go-to product that works for practically everyone.

Chanel

Chanel UV Essentiel $60.00 Shop

Step up your SPF game with this luxe formula from Chanel. The lightweight sunscreen feels like a gel but moisturizes like a cream, and despite the SPF 50 protection, it claims to have no white cast. It has a radiant finish, and a skin-strengthening complex of blue ginger and gardenia to help fortify your skin's moisture barrie.