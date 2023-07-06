17 Nail Ideas for July That Bring the Summer Heat

Somehow here we are, smack dab in the middle of summer. While you could absolutely dwell on and mope over how fast 2023 is flying by, we prefer to be glass-half-full types, finding delight around every corner.

One way to celebrate the season is with summery nail art. While neons and brights are common all summer long, in July, vivid shades of red, white, and blue reign supreme—even if you don't consider yourself super patriotic. The reason? These colors conjure images of picnic blankets, crystal clear blue pools, and rocket popsicles—basically, nostalgia that we're all too ready to melt into. If you're with us, keep scrolling for 17 July nail art ideas that will light up your fingertips.