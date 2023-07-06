17 Nail Ideas for July That Bring the Summer Heat

Somehow here we are, smack dab in the middle of summer. While you could absolutely dwell on and mope over how fast 2023 is flying by, we prefer to be glass-half-full types, finding delight around every corner.
One way to celebrate the season is with summery nail art. While neons and brights are common all summer long, in July, vivid shades of red, white, and blue reign supreme—even if you don't consider yourself super patriotic. The reason? These colors conjure images of picnic blankets, crystal clear blue pools, and rocket popsicles—basically, nostalgia that we're all too ready to melt into. If you're with us, keep scrolling for 17 July nail art ideas that will light up your fingertips.
July Mismatch Nails
There are ways to wear red, white, and blue nails without making it look like you have the flag on your fingers. Here, see how croc, floral, fruit, and star accents combine to create a trendy Fourth of July nail art idea.
Easy Tie-Dye Nails
July is when frothy beach days seem to run together (weather and schedules permitting). Whether you have a vacation booked for the beach or simply dream of sitting by the sea, consider embracing the aquatic theme with this easy tie-dye set. To recreate it, start with a white base and dot your nails in a few cool-toned shades, then use your finger to blur them together. Finish with a top coat, et voila!
Matte Shimmer Barbie Pink Nails
Pink might not be the most traditional July color, but considering the Barbie movie comes out this month, it's safe to say it's a must-wear. Plus, how pretty is this shimmery matte rendition?
Summer Haze
Remember: You don't have to rock a red, white, and blue nail look this July. For an equally summery vibe, consider an ombré peach situation, which we're dubbing the chicest summer haze mani yet.
Summer Brights
If you're not great at DIY nail art, know that you can create a gorgeous July nail look with solid colors alone. With cream, baby blue, red, pink, and yellow, you have a bright, retro-inspired palette that screams summer.
Watermelon Nails
Is there anything more satisfying than a cold piece of juicy watermelon on a hot July day? We think not—which is why these velvet-jelly watermelon nails are a cute pick in our book.
Cherry Red
As fun as it is to rock nail art or even multiple colors on your fingertips, there's something to be said for sticking to a single, classic color. And nothing is more timeless for July than cherry red polish.
Summer Heat
We love how these vivid orange aura nails evoke Aperol spritzes and the most scorching summer days.
Red Swirl
Looking for the perfect pop of color for your July nails but don't want to rock it all over? Check out this negative space red swirl mani, which pairs two shades of red with peachy and milky white accents that look like your natural nail shining through. It's classic and chic, working equally well for formal events and backyard barbecues.
Sweet as Cherry Pie
These shimmery periwinkle blue nails make us think of hot days, refreshing dips in the pool, and the perfect ending to the perfect summer day: a slice of cherry pie. To recreate the look, you'll need the DND Gel & Lacquer ($8) in the shade Blue Bell.
Star Spangled
These bright blue nails are perfect for summer, especially July. The stars pay homage to Fourth of July festivities without looking overly patriotic. Plus, we love the gemstone accents.
Pink and Red Ombré Nails
Combining two of the hottest shades of the month—spritz red and Barbie pink—these ombré nails by manicurist Melanie Graves (inspired by Fenty Beauty's Fenty Icon The Case Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick in 'Summatime Edition, $15) are too pretty to pass up.
Blue Mismatch Nails
You can rock a Fourth of July-friendly mani without red and white. Instead, opt for mismatched shades of blue, as manicurist Dayanna I. Sapiens did here.
Cherry French Tips
You can never go wrong with a classic French mani in one of the shades of the season. Summer and red go hand-in-hand, making this cherry-accented manicure particularly cute for July. If you're not the best at evenly tracing on French tips, don't fret: You can perfect this look using the Orly Half Moon Nail Guides ($6).
Blue Croc Nails
Croc- and snake-inspired nails are very in this summer but don't feel like you have to stick to neutral colors when embracing the trend. Here, you can see how fun it is when done in shades of bright blue and crisp white.
Colorful Mismatch
By the time July rolls around, summer is in full swing. Pools days, late nights, tie-dye parties, popsicles—so many nostalgic elements that make the month special. To embrace it on your nails, consider opting for a colorful mismatch manicure like the one above. It features shades of red, white, and blue (and so much more).
Patriotic Mismatch Nails
If you love to rock holiday nail art, here's one super fun way to do so for the Fourth of July. Checkers, stars, and outlines in red, white, and blue—this set has it all.