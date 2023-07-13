The Coolest July Fashion Launches to Have on Your Radar

Well, it’s that time of year again. Whether you're sitting in front of the AC or hitting the beach, this July calls for a summer wardrobe refresh. The good news: fashion brands are more than ready for it. This month, brands ranging from Cou Cou to Barton Perreira are dropping new collections and collabs that we'll be wearing nonstop until Labor Day.



Whether you’re on the lookout for a new pair of sunglasses or a cozy sweatshirt, you have plenty of options, from affordable to splurge-worthy. Here's a full rundown of our favorite July fashion launches.

Emi Jay

Emi Jay Miss Super Bloom Pearl $28.00 Shop

Emi Jay's latest collection of hair accessories, the Water Fairy collection, is the perfect way to fulfill your Aquamarine dreams this summer. The gorgeous, mermaid-inspired hair pieces are affordable and unique, adding a splash (pun intended) of fun to any look.

Melissa x Marc Jacobs

Melissa x Marc Jacobs Clog $250.00 Shop

Add some boldness to your shoe collection with this fun collab from Melissa and Marc Jacobs. Whether you opt for the clogs or the platform slides, these edgy rubber styles are the perfect accent for any summer look.

Cou Cou

Cou Cou The Slip Skirt $78.00 Shop

Cotton intimates brand Cou Cou is expanding its collection of pieces you can wear both in and out of the bedroom. With a new launch of vintage-inspired bralettes and slip skirts, the brand is bringing a romantic vibe to our summer wardrobes, while still keeping things light, airy, and sexy.

Barbie x Boohoo

Boohoo Barbie Embroidered Sweatshirt $28.00 Shop

Looking for a way to incorporate some Barbiecore pink into your wardrobe? Boohoo has got you covered. The brand's recent collab with Barbie is full of fun designs that embrace the girly playful spirit of the new movie. Plus, Barbie sweats are always a good idea.

Rowing Blazers x Café de Flore

Rowing Blazers Café de Flore Hoodie $164.00 Shop

Embrace the effortlessly cool Parisian style with this collab from Rowing Blazers and Café de Flore, featuring the iconic French cartoon, Babar. The capsule collection has a range of products, from a hoodie to a catch-all dish, but each piece has the same French-inspired je ne sais qua.



Barton Perreira

Barton Perreira x Sarah Hoover The Delia $515.00 Shop

In the mood to splurge? The Delia from Barton Perreira's collab with writer, art historian, and cultural critic Sarah Hoover is the perfect pair of sunglasses to bring some fun to your accessories drawer. The handmade frames are worth every penny, especially if you love '90s style.

Tia Adeola

Tia Adeola Square Neck Lace Dress $200.00 Shop

Tia Adeola's summer capsule features sheer fabrics and plenty of lace and frills. “I wanted to create looks that were sexy, fun, and bold,” designer Tia Adeola said, describing the collection as “pieces that the Tia Adeola girl could wear no matter the occasion this season.” It's safe to say she aced the assignment.



Lauren Moshi x Mels Drive-In

Lauren Moshi Rue Mels Drive-In $110.00 Shop

This collab from clothing brand Lauren Moshi and LA's iconic Mels Drive-in is the perfect way to add some casual-cool to your summer wardrobe. There's plenty to choose from the collection, which features hand-drawn designs on T-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, sweatpants, jackets, and hats.

Adidas x Ivy Park

Adidas x Ivy Park Sequin Bomber Jacket $350.00 Shop

The latest Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration has plenty of great pieces, from strappy bikinis to mesh rompers. The real standout? This sequin bomber jacket that is perfect for anyone looking to add a bold jacket to their closet—especially if you want to show up to the Renaissance Tour in style.

Blackbaugh Swim

Blackbaugh Swim x The Summer I Turned Pretty Lydia Scoopneck Top $60.00 Shop

Gear up for season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty in style with this collab. Swim brand Blackbough dreamed up the cutest bikinis, one-pieces, coverups, and accessories inspired by summer memories and first love. Grab one of the summer prints that will make you feel like you're headed to Cousins beach yourself.