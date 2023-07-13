These Are July's Hottest New Beauty Launches

With the Fourth of July behind us, summer is really starting to heat up. Luckily, the best new beauty launches are making the 90-degree heat a bit more bearable—some of the new launches are even specifically designed for outlasting the climbing temperatures.

This summer, brands like Estée Lauder and Rare Beauty are keeping things interesting with new makeup, fresh fragrances, and hair care galore. Whether you're looking for a new go-to lip gloss, a chic candle, or a reliable hair mask, these July beauty launches have got you—plus, any one else you're shopping for—covered.

Read on for our favorite July picks and why they deserve a spot on your vanity.

Loewe

Loewe Perfumes Small Orange Blossom Candle $85.00 Shop

Orange blossom is a classic summer fragrance, and this luxe candle is best new way to bring it to your home. The fresh citrus scent is a refreshing aroma that will make you feel like you're on an Italian vacation. Plus, notes of beeswax, soap, and soil add some complexity to the fragrance, making it a perfect candle option for this July.

Isamaya

Isamaya Liplacq 2.0 Maximizing Lip Serum in Metal $38.00 Shop

For an edgy take on glitter, try this metal-inspired lip serum. With hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and coffee bean extract, the serum moisturizes, protects, and plumps lips. Plus, it's the perfect complement to Isamaya's new Industrial Colour Pigments 2.0 Eyeshadow Palette ($115).

Morphe

Morphe Continuous Prep & Set Mist+ $19.00 Shop

Any product that can make your makeup last longer throughout the heat (see: sweat) of summer is a keeper. This launch from Morphe does just that, with ingredients like ceramides and antioxidants to boot. The formula nourishes your skin's natural barrier, making it the perfect, hydrating base for makeup.

Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Rescue Solution Serum $78.00 Shop

For anyone with sensitive skin that's prone to redness and irritation, this new serum from Estée Lauder is a great way to give your skin some TLC. The latest addition to the brand's iconic Advanced Night Repair line is specifically formulated for reactive skin types, and is all about calming and supporting your skin with peptides and yeast extract.



L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris Bright Reveal Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Daily UV Lotion $33.00 Shop

A high-quality sunscreen is a summertime essential. This SPF from L'Oréal Paris offers UVA and UVB protection—plus, it was formulated with vitamin C and E for added benefits, like smoother and brighter skin. This fragrance-free sunscreen is the perfect way to round out your summer skin routine.

Alice In Wonderland x Wet n Wild

Wet n Wild Alice in Wonderland Cheek Bundle $26.00 Shop

Alice in Wonderland and Wet 'n Wild might not be the most expected collab, but it wound up being full of must-haves—especially if your makeup stash could use a dash of whimsy. This collection of cheek products, the Cheek Bundle ($26), is just one of the many affordable, in-theme products from this collection

Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick $22.00 Shop

For a simple, breezy makeup routine, Rare Beauty is one of your best bets. Their new launch, the All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick ($22), is a low-effort shadow stick that can work for any eye makeup look—especially if you're into shimmer. Plus, it comes with a built-in sharpener, making radiant eyes easier to accomplish than ever.

Guerlain

Guerlain Abeille Royale Double R Radiance & Repair Mask $93.00 Shop

This scalp and hair mask from Guerlain is an incredible option for damaged, overworked hair—aka, everyone's strands in July. It keeps the scalp healthy while giving hair nutrients to leave it strong and shiny. After using the brand's new shampoo, apply the mask to your hair and scalp for ten minutes to see major results.

Lancôme

Lancôme La Vie est Belle Iris Absolu $124.00 Shop

This new fragrance from Lancôme is all about the iris. “The inspiration came from Mediterranean aromas and the gardens of Lancôme’s Domaine de la Rose in Grasse," perfumers Anne Flipo and Dominique Ropion explain. “We wanted a more vegetal version, with scents of fig trees and vegetal notes evoking wild herbs." In other words, it's a fresh scent that's just complex enough to keep things interesting.

Summer Fridays

Summer Fridays Blush Balm Stick $28.00 Shop

Summer Fridays just added a new shade to their creamy lip and cheek tints. Dusty Rose is the prettiest neutral rose shade that adds a flush of natural color to lips and cheeks. Bonus: the formula is made with hyaluronic acid and glycerin, so it's a hydrating choice, ideal for dry skin.

Crown Affair

Crown Affair Calming Scalp Serum $58.00 Shop

The Calming Scalp Serum is made with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, tsubaki seed oil, and tea tree oil to give your hair and scalp some nutrients and moisture. The lightweight, spray-on formula makes it easy to use at any point in your routine—though the brand recommends using it right after washing—making it a great option whether you're dealing with scalp irritation or just want to up your hair routine.



Glasshouse Fragrances

Barbie x Glasshouse Fragrances Barbie Dreamhouse Candle $60.00 Shop

What could be better than a strawberry-scented candle in a Barbie-themed package? This playful candle, with notes of sweet berries and freshly-opened dolls, is the perfect fragrance to turn any space into a Dreamhouse—just keep in mind that it's limited edition, so won't be available for long.

Rhode

Rhode Vanilla Peptide Lip Treatment $16.00 Shop

Rhode is bringing back their most-requested restock of the Peptide Lip Treatment in Vanilla, formally known as the limited-edition Vanilla Cake. With a glossy finish, nourishing ingredients, and delicious scent, this lip product is the perfect go-to for summer and beyond, as it's now part of the brand's permanent lineup.

Kayali

Kayali The Wedding Velvet Santal 35 $100.00 Shop

Embrace the romantic side of summer with Kayali's limited edition wedding collection. The two fragrances perfectly complement each other, but both can stand on their own, as well. Whether you go for a more feminine fragrance with hints of white freesia and nectarine, or choose a deeper scent with jasmin and cedarwood, you've got two great choices.

Glossier

Glossier Ultralip $18.00 Shop

Glossier welcomes back two limited-edition shades of Ultralip to their permanent collection: Cranberry, a deep berry red that was part of the 2022 Holiday lineup; and Pony, a rosy taupe originally called Pisces and available as part of Olivia Rodrigo's collaboration with the brand. Both shades have the sheer tint and hydrating finish that Ultralip is known for.

Josie Maran

Josie Maran Triple Hydroxy Resurfacing Liquid $72.00 Shop

Summer usually means clogged pores thanks to sweat, oil, and grime—but it doesn't have to. This powerful exfoliating treatment blends seven acids including glycolic, lactic, and azelaic, as well as fruit enzymes to tackle texture, dullness, and fine lines. Hydrating ingredients like argan leaf extracts round out the formula to keep any irritation at bay.