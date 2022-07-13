All the July Beauty Launches You Need to Know About

There is no better time to experiment with protective beauty products than right now. Between the heat, sun, salt, and sweat of peak summer, we're reaching for all things shielding and cooling. Plus, with sticky days of summer in full swing, it might be time to put down that heavy moisturizer and reach for something light and airy.

From a hair shield to protect against sun and chlorine to an after-sun facial mist, these are the best new beauty drops this month—pretty much guaranteed to help you beat the heat.

Ahead, see some of our favorite new hair, makeup, skincare, and wellness releases for July.

HAN

HAN Restorative Face Oil $38.00 Shop

Utilizing fatty acids and anti-inflammatory facial oil, this product helps renew the luster of your skin. The Restorative Face Oil ($38) contains nine vegan oils that nourish the skin, including Jojoba, Apricot, Sunflower, and Castor seed oils. The nutrient-rich face oil absorbs quickly and evenly (a necessity in July heat) leaving skin moisturized and soft, but never greasy.

Gilded Body

Gilded Body Body Polish Skin Brightening Polish $48.00 Shop

Use the revitalizing Body Polish Skin Brightening Polish ($48) in your next shower to luxuriate and unveil your smoothest skin. To create a sensory experience, this body scrub gently exfoliates dull surface cells with hand-harvested salt crystals and moisturizes with antioxidant-rich oils and butter.

Everyday Humans

Everyday Humans Take Five Reviving Aloe Mist $15.00 Shop

Take Five Reviving Aloe Mist ($15) is a multi-use face and body mist that instantly hydrates and calms sun-drenched and dehydrated skin. Aloe vera, cucumber water, and hyaluronic acid act as a quick pick-me-up. Also, the face and body mist doubles as a skin soother and calms redness. Use it after a few hours in the sun, before or after makeup, or whenever you need a quick refresh with its energizing cactus flower scent.

Beauty Bakerie

Beauty Bakerie Don’t Be Chai Tea Toner $28.00 Shop

The Don’t Be Chai Tea Toner ($28) restores balance to your skin. The toner's formula contains glycolic acid, Australian caviar lime extract, and black tea ferment to plump, smooth, and resurfaces your complexion. Plus, the solution contains Sodium Hyaluronate, which aids in the skin's long-term hydration.

Shiseido

Shiseido WASO SHIKULIME Color Control Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 30 $36.00 Shop

This montgh, protect your skin with the WASO SHIKULIME Color Control Oil-Free Moisturizer SPF 30 ($36). The oil-free tinted moisturizer instantly hydrates, perfects, and protects the skin. The color-changing formula creates a sheer tint that blurs imperfections, protects against UV damage, and provides eight hours of hydration all-in-one. The formula contains shikuwasa lime extract to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier and absorb excess sebum, leaving skin looking healthier and more radiant than ever.

Miami Beach Bum

Miami Beach Bum Hair Shield $28.00 Shop

Miami Beach Bum's new Hair Shield ($28) safeguards all hair types from the sun, salt, and chlorine exposure. The leave-in conditioner includes avocado and biotin to strengthen each strand, while brown algae, orange, and rosemary provide vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that act as protectants. Aloe and coconut also help hydrate the scalp and hair.

One/Size

One/Size Fantasize Ultimate Lifting & Lengthening Mascara $25.00 Shop

With the Fantasize Ultimate Lifting & Lengthening Mascara ($25), there's no need to dream of your best lashes yet. The lifting, lengthening, and smudge-proof mascara provide flake-proof long-wear, curl, and length with the richest black pigment for 24 hours.

MCM

MCM MCM Ultra Eau de Parfum $90.00 Shop

MCM Ultra Eau de Parfum ($90) will bring out your playful side. Through spicy and sweet notes, the fragrance challenges traditional notions of femininity. Drench yourself in a floral burst of tuberose and jasmine, followed by a dash of black currant and Lady Pink Apple. The symphony of warm cedarwood, tonka, moss, and golden amber concludes the olfactory orchestra.

Nudestix Matte Lux Blush $34.00 Shop

Nudestix released the latest addition to their Nudies collection: Matte Lux Blush ($34) which comes in five new shades. The all-in-one product works on all skin tones, creating a super-soft blur on your cheeks, eyes, or lips. Bonus: put it on your nose and cheeks for that flushed "sun blush" look this summer.