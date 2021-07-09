These Are July's Hottest New Beauty Launches

With summer officially in full effect, you can’t blame us for wanting to revamp our beauty wardrobes. As more invitations come in for backyard barbecues and day-long brunches, we all want to feel our best—with bold eyeshadows, multipurpose glitter, or a simple lip balm. We're even on the lookout for new summery scents that smell like the beach and ocean.

Speaking of the ocean, our travel plans have us excited to dust off our suits and hang out poolside. And, this is your friendly reminder to protect your hair and skin from harmful UV rays with some SPF—more on that later.

As we work through reemergence and readjustment, we’ve curated a list of some of the hottest new hair, makeup, and skincare must-haves that are not only colorful and playful—but also protective. Read on for the best beauty launches of July 2021.

By Terry

By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Balm $38 Shop

We’ll be reaching for By Terry’s new Hyaluronic Hydra-Balm ($38) all season long. The skincare infused balm is made with a high dose of hyaluronic acid, so it visibly plumps and hydrates lips while also giving them a light wash of color. The product is available in six nude shades, ranging from a light toffee hue to a warm red nude.

Mara

Mara Algae + Zinc Sea Kale Sunscreen Serum $52 Shop

Mara Beauty's new Algae + Zinc Sea Kale Sunscreen Serum ($52) works to protect and hydrate skin, thanks to the inclusion of ingredients like algae, zinc, blue sea kale, and hemp seed. The maritime botanicals in the formula also help to calm skin and improve the appearance of redness while blocking blue light. Plus, the facial sunscreen absorbs quickly and leaves no white residue.

House Of Sillage

House Of Sillage Whispers of Temptation $360 Shop

Get ready to turn heads! On July 9, House of Sillage introduced its new Eau de Parfum, Whispers of Temptation ($360). The new scent is seductive with notes of saffron flower and oud vapor. Additionally, the fragrance features the brand’s first-ever introduction of leather and suede notes.

Farmacy

Farmacy Green Defense Daily Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 $36 Shop

Farmacy's Green Defense Daily Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 ($36) has a new formula! The sunscreen features an upgraded non-greasy texture that absorbs quickly and leaves little to no white cast, making it perfect for daily use.

True to Farmacy’s mission to plant the seeds for a sustainable future, Green Defense does not contain ingredients that have been known to damage coral reefs and harm aquatic life.

e.l.f Cosmetics

e.l.f Cosmetics Big Mood Mascara $7 Shop

With just one swipe, e.l.f. cosmetic's new Big Mood Mascara ($7) gives you volumized, lifted lashes. Its uniquely shaped brush head boasts an hourglass curve with intertwined bristles, so it separates and coats each individual lash.

Flower Beauty

Flower Beauty Ceramic Hot Air Styling Brush $70 Shop

Get a salon-worthy blowout at home with the new Flower Beauty Hair Tools Ceramic Hot Air Styling Brush ($70). With three heat and cool settings, this versatile brush gives you the option of extra pizzazz wherever you'd like it. The brush also features a cool touch tip and a ceramic heated barrel for even and consistent styling.

The Gentle Beauty

The Gentle Beauty Jelly Glaze $6 Shop

The Gentle Beauty's new Jelly Glaze ($6) will moisturize your lips while also turning them a pink color that intensifies over time. The color-changing oil-stain hybrid is packed with hydrating oils like argan, coconut, vitamin E, and olive oils—plus, it has the delicious scent of strawberry cream.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise Cream Eyeshadow $32 Shop

Charlotte Tilbury's ultra-pigmented cream eyeshadows are now available in two gorgeous new shades. Pillow Talk ($32) is a dusty pink with rose-gold sparkle, while Walk of No Shame ($32), is a russet-rose with golden-peach sparkle. Described as "bottled sunlight", the long-lasting shadows are designed to make eyes visibly brighter. Plus, the buildable pigments glide on seamlessly, and couldn't be easier to apply.

Hello

Hello Naturally Friendly Sweet Mint Vegan SPF Lip Balm $5 Shop

Say hello to summer with a natural, vegan lip balm that makes sun protection simple. The new Naturally Friendly Sweet Mint Vegan SPF Lip Balm ($5) from Hello is formulated with a super-smooth blend of coconut and olive oils to moisturize, while SPF 15 offers some much-needed protection for your lips.

Fenty Skin

Fenty Skin Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub $32 Shop

Fenty Skin continues to deliver nonstop beauty gems. The brand's just released the Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub ($32), a luxurious body scrub inspired by the beaches of Rihanna’s Caribbean hometown. Formulated with an effective blend of sugar, salt, superfine sand, and decadent tropical oils, Buff Ryder not only gently exfoliates, but also leaves skin polished and soft to the touch.

According to the Barbadian beauty, she wanted to create a body scrub that features the ingredients she used as a child. "It’s no secret that I feel most at home on the beaches of Barbados. I’m so inspired by its natural beauty and wanted to create a body scrub that features actual sand like I used to use growing up to get that healthy glow on my body," Rihanna shared in a press release.

TooD Beauty

TooD Beauty BioGlitter $26 Shop

TooD Beauty’s BioGlitter ($26) is a true innovation in the world of glitter cosmetics. The fun and colorful glitter is not only safe to use on almost every part of your body, but it also doesn't hurt the planet. The formula is made from plant cellulose, so it's biodegradable. Impressive!

Byredo

Byredo Collector's Edition Blanche Eau de Parfum $290 Shop

Byredo is remastering the look of one of its most popular scents, the Blanche Eau de Parfum ($190). The alluring fragrance (featuring notes aldehyde, rose centifolia, violet, and sandalwood) is now available in a label-less collector's edition bottle with a new white cap.

CoverGirl

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Shadow Sticks $11 Shop

CoverGirl is making it easy to create fresh summer looks. The new Clean Fresh Shadow Sticks ($11) glide smoothly across the eyes and blend effortlessly with a brush or your finger, so you can apply them on the go all season long.

Find Your Happy Place

Find Your Happy Place Sunkissed Ocean Waves Fragrance Mist $7 Shop

Now, you can always smell like you just finished a slow walk on the shore. Find Your Happy Place’s new Sunkissed Ocean Waves Fragrance Mist ($7) has a delightful scent that is sure to leave you feeling nostalgic with notes of sea salt and water blossom.

Exa Beauty

Exa Beauty Light Show Color Melt $22 Shop

Catch the light with Exa Beauty's new Light Show Color Melt ($22), available in four metallic, high-impact shades. The cream shadow is a blendable, buildable, and multi-use gel pigment for your eyes, face, and body. The brand suggests blending or layering the product all over to light things up.