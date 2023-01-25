Julianne Moore Just Dropped Her Routine For Smooth, Glowing Skin

If Julianne Moore is one thing, she's booked and busy. The actor has tried her hand at nearly every genre out there, from cult classics like 1995's Safe to major hits like Crazy, Stupid, Love. Surely, being in front of a camera all day means that stars have to take great care of their skin—luckily, Moore recently hopped onto Vogue’s Youtube channel to share what her go-to skincare routine looks like.



“My skincare routine has gotten more and more complicated as I get older,” explains the 62-year-old in the video. “I’ve always been really careful about washing my skin and wearing sunscreen.”



Moore starts her routine with a classic drugstore cleanser, the Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser ($12) to rid her skin of any makeup or debris. It may come as a surprise to some that a star this big opts for such an affordable product, but it makes total sense—Moore stated in the video, “I travel a lot, so I need to [use] something that I can get all over the world.” Along with being one of the top cleansers on the market, this is an optimal choice for most skin types, including combination, oily, and sensitive skin.



Moore mentions that although she used to use a generic washcloth for physical exfoliation, she picked up an exfoliating wash cloth at a shop called Botanica Bazaar in the Hamptons, and has never turned back. She then gently removes the remnants of her cleansers with the wash cloth, while rubbing her face in circular motions to exfoliate. “But don’t rub too hard because you’ll rip your skin up," she instructs.



Once she pats her skin dry, Moore reaches for the Biologique Recherche Serum Elastine, which she “puts it wherever [she] has fine lines because it encourages collagen growth.” She applies it around her lips, on her neck, and on her eleven lines.



Following that, she moves onto antioxidant protection, patting four to five drops of the iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance+ ($158), a vitamin C serum, onto her face. Then, Moore mixes two pumps of the Environ Vita-Peptide C-Quence Serum 3 ($138) and one pump of the Environ Antioxidant Defense Crème ($116) to boost collagen and elastin production, protect the skin against environmental stressors, and brighten and plump the skin with its moisturizing benefits.

To lift her neck, Moore applies the Revision Skincare Nectifirm ($98) to her neck and décolletage, using sweeping upward motions to work the product into the skin. Then, she pats on some Hourglass Equilibrium Intensive Hydrating Eye Balm ($82) because she’s “very picky about eye creams because most of them are too sticky.” This eye cream has a balm-like texture that soaks into the skin.



As she waits for everything to soak into the skin, Moore uses the Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar ($195) to sculpt out her jawline and cheekbones. “I also go underneath my eyes with this, which is great if you’re feeling puffy, [it] moves the fluid around and it feels really good. This is something I like to do when I’m in the makeup chair before work in the morning.”



“This entire sequence [is what I also] do at night, but I only do the vitamin C serum once in the daytime,” Moore explains. To finish off her daytime routine, she uses what she says is her favorite sunscreen, the TikTok-viral Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence SPF 50 + PA ++++ ($15), which she says is great under makeup. “My mother was very fair-skinned and she was concerned about us getting sunburned all the time,” Moore says. “She wouldn’t even let us go outside at the beach until after 3 P.M. As soon as there were effective sunscreens, we used those all the time.”



As for in-office treatments, Moore reveals that she loves radio frequency because “it’s something you can do that’s non-invasive [and] makes a tremendous difference.” Combining that and these products are her trick to keeping her skin taught and camera-ready all year round.



Sure, Moore says that her routine has become increasingly complicated as the years went on—but we’d argue that her routine includes just the right amount of active ingredients to plump the skin and protect it, day in and day out. With a simple cleanser, powerful blend of antioxidants, viral sunscreen, and quick lymphatic drainage tool, Moore’s routine is one to covet if you’re after something that will deliver powerful benefits to your daily ablutions without little to no frills in sight.