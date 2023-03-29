Julia Roberts Just Debuted '70s Bangs

There are countless makeover montages in film, but none can compare to the one Julia Roberts gets in Pretty Woman. Off-screen, however, Roberts tends to keep her look consistent, especially when it comes to her hair. Ever since Eat, Pray, Love, she's been wearing her hair long and wavy, occasionally letting her natural curls shine through. Well, spring’s a-comin', and Roberts welcomes the season of regeneration with an IRL makeover: a brand new crunette hair color and a heavy dose of fringe.

On March 28, Roberts posted a photo of her latest campaign with luxury jewelry brand Chopard. Roberts attended the Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation with the brand to announce its Lucent Steel Programme, which will make Chopard the first luxury Maison to include 80% recycled steel in its watches. At the event, she wore an all-white power suit with a white vest, jacket, and matching pants. Her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, added in some bling with a heart-shaped necklace, a simple bangle, rings, and a black leather Chopard watch. In a BTS snap, Roberts wears a long black gown and beaded green necklace, emphasizing the retro look of her new 'do.

Roberts’s hairstylist, Serge Normant, created foxy flowing undone waves and overgrown fringe that takes the actress’s hair right back to the ‘70s. Her colorist, Kadi Lee, notes in an Instagram post, “I was so excited once Serge told me this [cut] idea. We’ve really had so much fun trying almost every cut and color combination on Julia, who is just the ultimate muse. I always follow his lead, because, with any makeover, one knows the hair shape is paramount, and a good rule of thumb is to paint to the shape and compliment what is done once the cut is established."

"And, if a fringe is a part of the plan, the most important color approach is to make sure it has a balanced amount of dimension to give it movement," Lee added. To nail the perfect partnership of cut and color, Lee created a "crunette" shade on the star, which has the deeper tones of a brunette color and the fiery reds of a traditional copper color.

As we've previously reported, “[Crunette] is a great choice for those who are drawn to the intense copper shades but are hesitant to wear a brighter or bolder hair color,” says celebrity colorist and Creative Director of Evo, Tom Smith, who coined the term. Roberts isn’t the first star to opt for quasi-copper color or a bang cut this season: Taylor Swift just attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards with a full Birkin bang, and Nicole Kidman just hopped onto the strawberry blonde trend, which is another almost-red shade. It’s proof that bangs are here to stay, as is putting your own spin on the copper hair trend that's been circulating since last spring.

Celebrity makeup artist, Genevieve Herr finished off Roberts's look with a natural beat that includes a warm nude lip and a wash of coral blush. Overall, her look was bright, elegant, and very spring-ready—perfect for the queen of total makeovers.