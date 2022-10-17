This Is the Exact Foundation Julia Roberts Uses for Glowing Skin

You can admit it—you’ve likely practiced the line “Big mistake. Big. Huge.” in the mirror after watching Pretty Woman. Since her breakout role in Mystic Pizza, Julia Roberts has portrayed many characters who are as charming, witty, and likable as the star herself. She’s an icon through and through, and now has the award to prove it—this past week, Roberts was honored with the Icon Award at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. To accept the award, Roberts wore a sleek black corset gown over a button down, both by Thom Browne, and classic glowy glam by makeup artist Genevieve Herr.

"For this red carpet, it was all about clean makeup," Herr exclusively tells Byrdie. "We really kept the focus on creating a gorgeous complexion that let Julia’s natural beauty and joy take center stage. We did do a little bit of a nod to the ‘siren eye’ trend too. I used two different Lancôme eyeliners to get a thicker lash line—Lancôme Drama Liqui-Pencil in French Chocolate ($22), which I used on the top lash line, the top water line, and in the corners of the eyes to give a sultry effect. And then I went over the top lash line with Lancôme Idôle Liquid Liner ($22) and used it to add a wing. The finishing touch was a few coats of Lancôme’s Lash Idôle Mascara ($27)."

Getty

"Julia had an amazing Thom Browne outfit that her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, picked out for her and that’s where a lot of the beauty inspiration came from," Herr continues. "We kept the look simple and clean to match it. We loved the way it turned out because it really allowed Julia’s natural beauty to shine through." That included focusing on Roberts's gorgeous, glowing skin.

"Skin prep was key to keep the makeup glowy and long lasting," says Herr. "We used Lancôme’s Advanced Genifique Serum ($115) and Eye Cream ($69) which gives the most perfect radiant base and really helps smooth the skin, topping it with Lancôme’s Absolue Brightening & Revitalizing Rich Cream ($150), to infuse lots of hydration to the skin. I also used Lancôme’s Prep & Hydrate Primer ($35) to retain that dewy effect all night long."

In addition to skin prep, Herr counted on Lancome's Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care & Glow Foundation ($47), which she called "the most important product" for the look (Zendaya is also a fan). "This is a really special serum-based foundation that’s packed with skincare goodies like Hyaluronic Acid and Mandelic Acid to hydrate and smooth the skin for a beautiful, natural glowing finish. It really imparts such a beautiful healthy glow to the skin and has quickly become my go-to favorite foundation."

For the rest of Roberts's makeup, Herr used a little Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer ($29) under the eyes and along the T-zone to brighten the complexion. Then, she added a swipe of the Blush Subtil in Rose Fresque ($33) to the apples of Roberts’s cheeks, adding a rosy flush to her overall look. Finally, Herr used the Le Lip Liner in Sheer Raspberry ($28) to line and fill in Roberts’s lips before finishing everything off with the L’Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick in Call Me Sienna ($32) for a dewy, coral shine.

Roberts stays on-trend with an ultra-slick bun with sleek side bangs, and topped off her gown with and an oversized suit jacked. Of course, dazzling stud earrings and a pendant necklace complete the glam. Overall, it’s a look that screams elegance, opulence, and subdued glamour—fitting for someone as iconic as Roberts.

