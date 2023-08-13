13 Julia Fox Makeup Moments That Broke the Internet

Ashley Rebecca is an NYC-based makeup artist and a regular contributor for Byrdie covering makeup, skincare, and haircare.
Published on 08/13/23 08:00AM
Julia Fox, her head over her shoulder, wearing a dramatic eye makeup look

@juliafox

Say the name Julia Fox, and makeup is bound to dominate the conversation fairly quickly. While she might (or might not) have been Josh Safdie's muse for the film "Uncut Gems," she's certainly our muse for viral makeup, consistently delivering one creative beat after another.

Whether she's out and about in New York City or Los Angeles or attending Paris Fashion Week, Fox continues to be our inspiration for full-on creative self-expression. So we decided to round up some of her most unforgettable makeup moments, many of which you'll undoubtedly want to recreate. Spoiler alert: You'll need some strong eye makeup remover.

01 of 13

Abstract Black Swan

Julia Fox wearing white makeup with thin black wings outlining both eyes and purple lipstick

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

This look evokes "Black Swan," but with an abstract twist. The eyes are outlined with the thinnest, most precise black eyeliner, and the lips are a lovely shade of muted purple. A bold choice for the White House Correspondents Dinner, Fox always knows how to steal the spotlight.

02 of 13

This Is Versailles

Julia Fox wears bright white makeup with noticeable pink cheeks, lips, and thinly painted on eyebrows with light green shadow

Paul Morigi/Getty Images 

Never not turning heads, the "No Sudden Move" star hit the Women Of Impact red carpet in history-inspired costume makeup that left a lasting impression. The attention to detail is perfection (not that we'd expect anything less from our beauty queen).

03 of 13

Lavender Haze

Close up of Julia Fox with lavender, iridescent makeup in a street style shot

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

There's nothing better than monochromatic makeup with a holographic touch. Fox knows how to wear a color that one might not gravitate toward initially, which is why she is our forever muse when it comes to out-of-the-box makeup. Here, metallic lavender hues grace her lids, cheeks, and lips for a look that we'll definitely be bookmarking for future inspiration.

04 of 13

Back in Black (and White)

Julia Fox is seen at Cannes wearing white airbrushed makeup on her face, with a tan contour around it around the jawline, and black lipstick with gloss on top, and thin eyebrows. Her eye makeup is a soft shadow wing extended in the outer corners

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

It wouldn't be a Julia Fox red carpet moment without showstopping makeup. Here, the actress and podcaster opted for an airbrushed white complexion, strong contour, sheer, winged-out eyeshadow, thin brows, and glossy black lips. Sometimes, more is, in fact, more.

05 of 13

Chic Cranberry

Julia Fox is seen wearing a deep cranberry lip with soft eyeshadow extended in a wing shape in the outer corners of her eyes

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

With a statement lip like this, who needs anything else? Here, the cranberry tone accentuates her complexion, and the soft, smoky shadow extends to the outer corners of her eyes (with a slight contour to the cheeks). It's a lovely way to offset bolder lips.

06 of 13

Patent Leather Lips

Julia Fox wears red smoky eyeshadow with intense black liner around the entire eye, and patent leather red lips with thin eyebrows

Meera Fox/Getty Images

Here, Fox takes the directive "head-to-toe look" quite literally, pairing a red, patent-leather outfit with matching lips. Unlike many of the looks on this list, a latex lip moment is actually pretty easy to achieve: Just underline your lips with a deep color, add your true-red lipstick, and top it off with a vinyl gloss.

07 of 13

Green With Envy

Julia Fox is seen arriving to The Diesel show during the first day of shows at Milan Fashion Week wearing black liner that wings out at the outer edge of her eyes with a teal green shadow on her browbone and bleached eyebrows

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

With abstract liner, teal green shadow, and bleached brows (along with contour strategically placed above the eyebrows), Fox shows us that the limit does not exist when creating makeup looks; the ideas and combinations are endless.

08 of 13

Abstract Liner and Bleached Brows

Julia Fox attends Watch What Happens Live wearing abstract eye makeup that starts as a black line in the inner corner of the eye and curves out at the edge, with bleached eyebrows and glossy lips

Heidi Gutman/BRAVO via Getty Images

For an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," Fox contrasted an abstract eye look with glossy lips, bare skin, and her signature bleached brows. Once again, the eyes are the focal point. To get the look, all you need is a waterproof cream liner pot and a precise liner eyeshadow brush to draw a clean line with minimal touch-ups.

09 of 13

Defined, Soft Eyes

Julia Fox is wearing tight black eyeliner around the entire eye with a rosy pink lipstick

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A step back from her bolder looks, here, Fox's eyes are defined with sharp black liner around the top and bottom with a slight wing in the outer corners. There's just enough definition to maintain an overall softness, and her rosy pink lip beautifully balances out the look.

10 of 13

Baby Blues

Julia Fox is seen outside in Los Angeles wearing blue smoky eyeshadow with prominently highlighted brow bone and pink lipstick with a matching denim outfit

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

This look is giving us the blues, but not in a sad way. Paired with light denim, the eyes are smoked out with a blue shadow in the crease, and highlighter is swept on the brow bone. Soft pink lipstick paired and baby blue shadow is a delicate colorway—and a departure from the smoky eyes we're used to seeing her wear.

11 of 13

Wing Woman

Close up of Julia Fox with dramatic winged eyeliner at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This might be one of her most dramatic eye makeup looks yet (which, given how many Julia Fox makeup looks we've been perusing, is quite a feat). Here, the liner is extended outward in a more precise, pointed shape. Julia knows how to wear statement makeup well, and her lips and skin aren't competing with her eyes in this look—so we know where to fix our gaze.

12 of 13

Black and White All Over

Julia Fox with black lips, white winged eyeliner, and minimal face makeup

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The contrast of black and white in this look provides visual interest while she keeps the complexion soft and fresh. When wearing black lipstick, precision is key. Create a clean shape with a black lip liner to help guide you before application. The lip liner will also help prevent the lipstick from bleeding.

13 of 13

The Viral Schiaparelli Moment

Julia Fox seen outside Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week wearing dramatic black eye makeup and gold statement earrings

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

You didn't think we would close out this list without featuring that iconic makeup moment, did you? This head-turning eye makeup generated countless news items (and memes). Believe it or not, recreating this legendary look is easier than you'd think: All you need is waterproof black cream makeup and an eyeshadow brush to help draw the shape around the eyes. Then just fill in your shape, and layer a black shadow on top to prevent creasing.

