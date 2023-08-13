13 Julia Fox Makeup Moments That Broke the Internet

Say the name Julia Fox, and makeup is bound to dominate the conversation fairly quickly. While she might (or might not) have been Josh Safdie's muse for the film "Uncut Gems," she's certainly our muse for viral makeup, consistently delivering one creative beat after another.

Whether she's out and about in New York City or Los Angeles or attending Paris Fashion Week, Fox continues to be our inspiration for full-on creative self-expression. So we decided to round up some of her most unforgettable makeup moments, many of which you'll undoubtedly want to recreate. Spoiler alert: You'll need some strong eye makeup remover.