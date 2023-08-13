13 Julia Fox Makeup Moments That Broke the Internet

Say the name Julia Fox, and makeup is bound to dominate the conversation fairly quickly. While she might (or might not) have been Josh Safdie's muse for the film "Uncut Gems," she's certainly our muse for viral makeup, consistently delivering one creative beat after another.
Whether she's out and about in New York City or Los Angeles or attending Paris Fashion Week, Fox continues to be our inspiration for full-on creative self-expression. So we decided to round up some of her most unforgettable makeup moments, many of which you'll undoubtedly want to recreate. Spoiler alert: You'll need some strong eye makeup remover.
Abstract Black Swan
This look evokes "Black Swan," but with an abstract twist. The eyes are outlined with the thinnest, most precise black eyeliner, and the lips are a lovely shade of muted purple. A bold choice for the White House Correspondents Dinner, Fox always knows how to steal the spotlight.
This Is Versailles
Never not turning heads, the "No Sudden Move" star hit the Women Of Impact red carpet in history-inspired costume makeup that left a lasting impression. The attention to detail is perfection (not that we'd expect anything less from our beauty queen).
Lavender Haze
There's nothing better than monochromatic makeup with a holographic touch. Fox knows how to wear a color that one might not gravitate toward initially, which is why she is our forever muse when it comes to out-of-the-box makeup. Here, metallic lavender hues grace her lids, cheeks, and lips for a look that we'll definitely be bookmarking for future inspiration.
Back in Black (and White)
It wouldn't be a Julia Fox red carpet moment without showstopping makeup. Here, the actress and podcaster opted for an airbrushed white complexion, strong contour, sheer, winged-out eyeshadow, thin brows, and glossy black lips. Sometimes, more is, in fact, more.
Chic Cranberry
With a statement lip like this, who needs anything else? Here, the cranberry tone accentuates her complexion, and the soft, smoky shadow extends to the outer corners of her eyes (with a slight contour to the cheeks). It's a lovely way to offset bolder lips.
Patent Leather Lips
Here, Fox takes the directive "head-to-toe look" quite literally, pairing a red, patent-leather outfit with matching lips. Unlike many of the looks on this list, a latex lip moment is actually pretty easy to achieve: Just underline your lips with a deep color, add your true-red lipstick, and top it off with a vinyl gloss.
Green With Envy
With abstract liner, teal green shadow, and bleached brows (along with contour strategically placed above the eyebrows), Fox shows us that the limit does not exist when creating makeup looks; the ideas and combinations are endless.
Abstract Liner and Bleached Brows
For an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," Fox contrasted an abstract eye look with glossy lips, bare skin, and her signature bleached brows. Once again, the eyes are the focal point. To get the look, all you need is a waterproof cream liner pot and a precise liner eyeshadow brush to draw a clean line with minimal touch-ups.
Defined, Soft Eyes
A step back from her bolder looks, here, Fox's eyes are defined with sharp black liner around the top and bottom with a slight wing in the outer corners. There's just enough definition to maintain an overall softness, and her rosy pink lip beautifully balances out the look.
Baby Blues
This look is giving us the blues, but not in a sad way. Paired with light denim, the eyes are smoked out with a blue shadow in the crease, and highlighter is swept on the brow bone. Soft pink lipstick paired and baby blue shadow is a delicate colorway—and a departure from the smoky eyes we're used to seeing her wear.
Wing Woman
This might be one of her most dramatic eye makeup looks yet (which, given how many Julia Fox makeup looks we've been perusing, is quite a feat). Here, the liner is extended outward in a more precise, pointed shape. Julia knows how to wear statement makeup well, and her lips and skin aren't competing with her eyes in this look—so we know where to fix our gaze.
Black and White All Over
The contrast of black and white in this look provides visual interest while she keeps the complexion soft and fresh. When wearing black lipstick, precision is key. Create a clean shape with a black lip liner to help guide you before application. The lip liner will also help prevent the lipstick from bleeding.
The Viral Schiaparelli Moment
You didn't think we would close out this list without featuring that iconic makeup moment, did you? This head-turning eye makeup generated countless news items (and memes). Believe it or not, recreating this legendary look is easier than you'd think: All you need is waterproof black cream makeup and an eyeshadow brush to help draw the shape around the eyes. Then just fill in your shape, and layer a black shadow on top to prevent creasing.