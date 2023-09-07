Julia Fox Just Wore the Longest Mullet We've Ever Seen

Julia Fox is no stranger to over-the-top beauty and fashion. She's broken the internet more times than we can count with looks like her abstract black swan glam, antique-inspired all-white makeup look, patent leather red lips, abstract eyeliner, and that time she dyed her hair and her brows cherry red. Her latest look, though, is one of her most inventive ones yet.



To attend Victoria’s Secret’s highly-anticipated launch event at New York Fashion Week, Fox walked the light pink carpet in a super-long mullet that is genuinely the longest rendition of the retro hairstyle that we've ever seen.



Like all mullets, Fox’s hair was shorter in the front than it was in the back. Jet-black in color, her mullet started in the front with stylishly uneven bangs that didn’t extend too far past the middle of her forehead. Then, as the hair progressed backward, it slowly got longer, framing her face before shooting down to her hips as soon as the strands passed her ears.



Getty Images

She styled the long locks in an even middle part with two thick collections of hair covering parts of her chest and stomach—acting as the ultimate accessory for her outfit. Which is saying something, considering she also had on Victoria’s Secret’s newly re-designed angel wings.



She also wore a dress fitting for the occasion—a slinky, see-through, chrome gown that partly exposed her white lace undergarments and shiny silver heels.



Attached to her back were the aforementioned wings, which were nothing like the feathery, ultra-feminine wings that used to walk to the VS runways. These wings were made out of shiny, netted, structured ribbons that formed whisps and loops in countless directions to form an abstract angel wing shape that was edgy and so high fashion.



Getty Images

Of course, she also had on some amazing makeup—wearing a slightly chrome smoky eye that was shinier in the center and darker on the outer corner. She paired the eye makeup with long lashes, a sharp contour, nude-pink lips, and a perfectly matte complexion. She wore no color on her nails, just a clean, freshly filled almond shape with what looks like a matte clear coat on top.



All-in-all, the entire look was giving if a glazed donut lived in Bushwick for a few years and became an alt-icon, and we are so here for it.

