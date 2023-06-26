City Girls' JT Does Classic Glamour With a Hair Bow and Patent Leather French Mani

The 2023 BET Awards were ripe with star power, and with that came a heavy dose of stunning beauty and fashion moments on the red carpet. While most red carpet outfits can be too couture to recreate for your day-to-day, JT of City Girls just made it look easy. We present to you JT’s stunning hair bow and patent leather French nails that we’ll be wearing all summer long.

On June 25, JT arrived on the red carpet wearing an archival Jean Paul Gaultier gown, which is the epitome of business in the front and party in the back. The dress’s strapless torso features a fitted vest draped over the top of her fitted skirt. At the knees, however, her skirt flares out and shifts to a tulle fabric, adding a romantic touch to the tuxedo vibes of the rest of the dress. Her stylist Miso Dam added a black-tie touch with a fingerless bolero that looked like a suit jacket with white sleeves peering through, a diamond necklace, diamond earrings, and a black ring.

JT looked like a doll come to life, and her hairstylist Tevin Washington created gorgeous fluffy curls for the singer. Washington added barrel curls to JT’s long deep copper hair, and it seems that he combed the curls out to add a fluffed texture and volume throughout. To amp up the girly vibes, Washington added a black headband with a bow on top, giving the look a vintage Barbie touch. Hair bows have been all the rage the past few months, and stars have been hitting the hair bow trend hard, whether they’re relaxing during vacation or on the Met Gala red carpet. JT is further proof that bows aren’t going anywhere this summer.

JT accentuated the outfit with a patent leather French manicure on her long, coffin-shaped nails. Her nails featured a neutral milky base with a stark black tip, adding an edgy yet classic touch to her overall look. The patent leather French manicure is another popular beauty trend, and has made several appearances on the red carpet on stars like J.Lo, Phoebe Bridgers, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Recreating JT’s patent leather French mani is pretty simple—you’ll just need the right tools to get you there. First, gather nude nail polish, black nail polish, and a thin nail art brush, plus your favorite base and top coats. After applying base coat and two coats of your preferred nude nail polish, add the black tips. Dazzle Dry nail artist Hannah Thayers previously told us her trick for an easy French tip. She says, “I like to put my first stroke down lightly across the center of the nail tip and then connect the sides stroking towards the middle with a little swooping action.” After that, fill in your tip with black nail polish, and then set the entire look in with top coat.

To tie together JT’s look, makeup artist Mz Jazz created a black smoky eye with a sharp wing and a two-toned glossy lip with brown lip liner and a peachy lip gloss. All in all, JT looked like a doll—and we’re so ready to replicate her style this summer.