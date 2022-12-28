There are few things in beauty I am quite as devoted to as I am retinol (tied with sunscreen, obviously). Not only does the ingredient have dermatologists’ stamp of approval (and there’s copious research to support these claims), but it has helped with an array of my own skin concerns. First, clearing up painful acne in my 20s and now in my early 30s to combat fine lines and texture. I’ve tried many formulas and textures; all of the over-the-counter lotions, potions, oils, and serums I could get my hands on.

When Josie Maran reached out about their newest launch, I was intrigued and excited. I have been in a committed relationship with their Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter in Sweet Citrus for going on 10 years now. The latest launch is an anti-aging face moisturizer called Pro-Retinol MegaMoisture Face Cream. The product officially becomes available tomorrow, Thursday, December 29. However, Byrdie readers get exclusive early access starting today using the links in this story.

Josie Maran Pro-Retinol MegaMoisture Face Cream, $54

Josie Maran

MegaMoisture draws on plant power in the form of pink algae to deliver results, which is high in beta carotene (vitamin A aka retinol). “It tackles fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin texture just like a traditional retinol does—but it does it with less side effects, like redness or irritation,” brand founder Josie Maran explains. It then blends this gentler retinol with Argan oil, shea butter, and fruit pulp extracts to provide skin with supreme moisture and that juicy plumpness. The cream is also vegan, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free.

While the beauty market has many retinol options available, Josie Maran knew they put their own spin on it. “When I was in my 30s, all my friends started using retinol to target fine lines, wrinkles, and loss of firmness. I was all on board…until I did some research and saw that the ingredients in these retinols didn’t align with my skincare standards, nor did they agree with my dry skin,” Maran says. “I went on a mission to create something better, cleaner, safer, and a product my dry skin would love; one that delivers the power of traditional retinol without any irritation and after much research and development Pro-Retinol MegaMoisture Face Cream was born.”

The texture reminds me of a frothy latte. It appears quite thick at first, yet has an airy quality to it. It glides and absolutely melts into the skin, leaving it moisturized but never greasy. Unscrewing the top and being greeted with the happy rosy color is an added bonus, and comes about naturally thanks to the pink algae in the formula. My first impressions are positive: I love the consistency and moisture level of the cream, as well as really appreciate that it is unscented. Retinol included in a moisturizer also means my post-cleansing nighttime skincare routine is one and done—perfect for nights when I just can't deal with too many steps.

This launch is on the heels of rave reviews for the rest of the Pro-Retinol collection. The brand took their expert knowledge of supreme textures—truly, their body butter formula is a tub of oil spun in a luxurious cream—and combined it with plant-based retinol to create an anti-aging formula that will become a nightly routine, but not a chore. According to loyal fans, they got the formula just right—the Whipped Argan Pro-Retinol Body Butter was the #1 seller for the brand in 2022. As Maran says, “Our customers can slather this creamy whip from their neck to their toes, see their beautiful glow, and trust that we’ve carefully selected each ingredient.”

Other Josie Maran Pro-Retinol Products

The latest product officially launches tomorrow, but you can shop Pro-Retinol MegaMoisture Face Cream right now to see what all the hype is about.

