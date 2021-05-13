Josie Maran's Pure Argan Milk was gentle on my sensitive skin and gave me dewy, bouncy skin after just one use. If your skin needs an extra boost, too, this vitamin- and antioxidant-packed "pre-serum" treatment may be able to do the trick.

We put the Josie Maran Pure Argan Milk to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Argan oil has been on my radar for quite some time now. Extracted from the kernels of the fruit of the argan tree, which grows in Morocco, it is fatty acid- and antioxidant-rich, anti-inflammatory, and moisturizing. It’s a real complexion companion, you might say. Despite all of these qualities, I haven’t used it all that much (the oil I’ve been using lately contains sanoma leaf oil, also a strong choice).

That’s why when I was tasked with reviewing Josie Maran’s Pure Argan Milk—a cult favorite among many of my friends and colleagues—I was willing and ready. The brand centers its full lineup around argan oil, and this product in particular reimagines the way the ingredient can work by mixing it with purified water for a pre-serum of sorts that hydrates and nourishes in multiple ways. So did this argan milk live up to its reputation and show me why so many people swear by the nutrient-rich oil? Keep reading for my full review.

Josie Maran Pure Argan Milk Best for: Any skin type, especially dry or sensitive. Uses: A hydrating and nourishing pre-serum treatment that preserves elasticity and reveals a refreshed, healthy glow. Potential allergens: Not likely Hero ingredient: Argan oil Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $56 About the brand: Josie Maran is a cruelty-free clean beauty brand with an assortment of products centered around 100% argan oil. Founded in 2007 by the model and actress of the same name, the line emphasizes fair trade practices and finds innovative ways to use its star ingredient, such as in sunscreens and alongside CBD.

About My Skin: Normal to combination, sensitive, and sometimes dull

I have normal to combination skin and though I don’t experience significant oiliness or dryness on a regular basis, I’m very sensitive and prone to redness (as you may notice in my photos). My skin has been on a good kick lately in terms of no acne breakouts, but it’s been feeling dull and in need of a boost.

The Feel: Lightweight and absorbs easily

Nicole Kliest

Josie Maran's Pure Argan Milk comes in a small bottle, and you dispense it using a small dropper. It looks—unsurprisingly—like milk, but has a thicker consistency while remaining lightweight. I massage around five drops onto my face day and night and it absorbs into the skin seamlessly, with no grease in sight.

The Ingredients: Pure and powerful

Without using chemical emulsifiers, a high-speed machine mixes 100 percent pure argan oil and purified water together to create Josie Maran’s Pure Argan Milk. Maran refers to this product as a “pre-serum," or something to apply on a cleansed face before your serums and the rest of your skincare lineup. This is because the product’s microdroplets of argan oil can penetrate further and hydrate more deeply in that order.

Naturally, the key ingredients in this treatment are 100% pure argan oil and purified water—simple and effective. Expect plump, nourished skin.

The Results: Dewy and plump skin overnight

Nicole Kliest/Design by Cristina Cianci

I’ve tried countless skincare products so I have to admit that I’ve become slightly pessimistic about anything making a huge difference in my complexion, but wow, this treatment really noticeably rejuvenated my skin. After applying this at night, the next morning I awoke to a bouncy, plump, and dewy face. My skin reacted well, and now Josie Maran's Pure Argan Milk is likely to be with me forever.

The Value: Worth it if you're dry or sensitive

Here’s the thing: $56 is not cheap. However, if your skin is dry, sensitive, or simply in need of a reboot and you have the budget to add this to your beauty cabinet, I highly recommend it. The bottle contains 1 oz. of product and since you’re only using between 3-5 drops each time, it should last a few months. That, and the quality of the ingredients is unbeatable.

Similar Products: You've got options

Faace Sweaty Faace Mask: This argan oil-infused mask ($35) is one of my all-time favorites. Every time I use it, my skin consistently looks fresh and revitalized afterwards. In addition to argan oil, the product has grapefruit, bergamot, galbanum, and patchouli.

Glory M.S. Argan Booster Oil: This cold-pressed argan oil ($28) is rich in vitamins A & E as well as omega 6 fatty acids and antioxidants. Encourage an even texture and healthy glow with this budget-friendly option.