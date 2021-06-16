The high quality ingredients used in the making of this mascara, makes this purchase totally worth it.

A stellar mascara can make a no-makeup makeup look seem like it took you more than 30 seconds to put together, and can take your full-on glam looks to the next level. That’s why mascara is one of my desert island products—if only I could decide which mascara to bring with me. In my never-ending hunt to find the best mascara, I decided to try out Jones Road The Mascara.

Jones Road is a new-to-me brand, but the face behind is not. It was founded by Bobbi Brown—yes, the legendary Bobbi Brown—to create better, higher-quality versions of the makeup products we already use in our routines. To put it to the test, and show whether it’s worth adding to your online cart, I swapped out my usual mascara with Jones Road The Mascara for a week to try it out.

jones road the mascara Best for: Those who desire volumized, inky-black lashes Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $26 About the brand: Jones Road is a makeup line created by Bobbi Brown that focuses on clean, high-quality products.

About My Lashes: Looking for a lift

My lashes are already pretty dark and have a natural thickness, so I look for mascaras that can give me extra length and curl. I actually got my hands on a bottle of Latisse to add some extra length to my lashes, so I was excited to test drive a new mascara to see how it’d do.

While I love the lifted look a good curler can give, I skip that step on typical days and jump straight to the mascara application. My recent favorites are L'Oréal's Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, for when I want more of a dramatic look, and Glossier Lash Slick for a day-to-day more natural approach.

The Feel: Bigger-than-average brush

The brush and its bristles are bigger than others I’ve used, but instead of making the application process unwieldy, I found it made it easier to put it on. The curved brush coated my lashes fully with just a one or two coats. Plus, I didn’t have to put in too much effort to get an immediate lift and curl. The formula swiped on smoothly, however, the same thickness that gave my lashes volume also made it harder to get a clump-free look (more on this in the next section).

The Results: Impressive lift

I’ve tried a lot of mascaras, jumping around to whatever catches my eye when I need to pick up a new tube. So when I say I was impressed at first swipe—that means something.

Immediately, my lashes were fully coated and lifted without using an eyelash curler.

It can get a little thick on lashes, which is great for volume but not so great for a clean, clump-free look. I’ve found I can mostly mitigate this by swiping through my lashes with the brush several times to evenly distribute the formula to each hair, but keep in mind that this doesn’t always guarantee that clean application.

The only color it comes in, Pitch Black, is highly pigmented which I like because my lashes and hair are already a naturally dark hue. While it works on me, those with light hair and a fair complexion may find it too dark or overpowering (especially when combined with the mega volume it gives lashes) so hopefully, Jones Road has a a brown shade is in the works for the future.

In the tube are also some really good ingredients. The brand claims that the addition of vitamin E, vitamin B, and sodium hyaluronate all contribute to the health of lashes. While I haven’t been able to see any direct results from the conditioning formula, it’s great knowing that my mascara is doing something behind the scenes to keep my lashes long and healthy.

I should also mention that I wore The Mascara all day long without flaking, and it even impressively kept up the lift. And at the end of the day, it was easy to remove and I was only left with the tiniest bit of raccoon eyes after a shower (nothing too scary).

The Value: A little pricey

Jones Road The Mascara sells for $26 on the brand’s website. This is on the higher end of the market. I typically think that drugstore mascaras do enough of a great job to never spend more than $10 or so.

It does have a few bonuses that make it worth the $26, though. Besides the stellar results, the clean, cruelty-free formula is worth the cost alone. The sleek, heavy packaging also justifies the cost—it feels expensive. Overall, if you are looking to splurge a little and treat yourself or a loved one, I think The Mascara is worth it the price.

Similar Products: Many options to choose from

L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara ($11): I mentioned this earlier but this mascara is another one of my favorites, and it’s similar to The Mascara with its large brush and the way it lifts and volumizes lashes. It’s also affordable and you can pick it up while you're out grabbing things at the drugstore.

Milk Kush High Volumizing Mascara ($25): If a cruelty-free, ‘clean’, mascara is what you’re after, this one delivers similar volume and lift to The Mascara, and it includes hemp-derived cannabis seed oil to condition lashes. It’ll even save you a dollar.