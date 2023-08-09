Jones Road's Gel Bronzer Gives My Skin a Beach-Ready, Sun-Kissed Glow

Achieving a bronzy, radiant glow is easy with the Jones Road Gel Bronzer. It melts into the skin, feels incredibly lightweight, and instantly gives your skin a suntanned look.

We put the Jones Road Gel Bronzer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.



In my everyday life, I adhere to a no-fuss beauty routine. So when the less-is-more beauty brand, Jones Road, dropped its Gel Bronzer in June, I was immediately intrigued. The liquid tint is designed to make achieving a sunkissed glow easier, offering a sheer, lightweight finish that melts into the skin.

Upon first inspection, I noticed that the gel bronzer (available in three shades: dark, medium, and light) was not sticky or greasy like many balm or cream bronzers. And unlike many other formulas, this one is shimmer free (so it has a more natural, skin-like finish). Needless to say, I was eager to slather it on my face and put it to the ultimate test. Keep reading for my full review of the Jones Road Gel Bronzer.

Jones Road Gel Bronzer BEST FOR: All skin types USES: Adding a bronzy glow to makeup PRICE: $34 SHADE RANGE: 3 shades ABOUT THE BRAND: Jones Road is a makeup line created by Bobbi Brown that focuses on "clean," high-quality products.

About My Skin: Naturally light and pasty

I have a naturally light, pasty skin tone, and I stay out of the sun (yes, even in summer). I rely heavily on makeup—specifically bronzer—to give me a sunkissed glow. I’ve tried many formulas (classic powder, contours sticks, creams, and self-tanning drops you mix in with your moisturizer). However, this was my first time using a true gel. I was a little nervous it would be runny, messy, and too pigmented. But I was pleasantly surprised with how user-friendly it is.

How to Apply: You decide what works best

Taylor Jean Stephan

For trialing purposes, I went with the medium shade of the Gel Bronzer. The good news: This is not a product intended to be applied precisely (like, for instance, a contour stick). Zero skill is required, and it’s pretty impossible to mess up. That said, I have a few pointers on what worked best for me.

The tube itself is a little cumbersome. You really have to shake it to get the product to squeeze out easily. But once I did that, I was able to dispense a good amount onto the back of my hand. You can use your fingertips, a makeup sponge, or a buffing brush to apply. In this case, I used Jones Road’s Everything Brush (a dense, flat brush that gives me the most even and controlled application). I then lightly tapped it onto my face. The key is to blend quickly (it dries fast) and apply it where the sun naturally hits your face. Think: cheeks, nose, hairline, and jawline.

The Results: Instant, bronzy effect

Taylor Jean Stephan / Byrdie

Once blended, the result is an even, all-over glow that instantly warms up your face. You can wear it on bare skin, but I found that it layers well on top of foundation without disturbing coverage. It has a slight dewiness, so you can always add powder to reduce the shine. From there, I’ll typically use a little cream blush and some makeup setting spray for good measure. That combo worked well for me, only fading slightly and evenly throughout the day.

The Value: A good midpoint

The Gel Bronzer retails for $34; each tube contains 1.2 fluid ounces of product. With this in mind, this bronzing gel doesn't fall into the bargain category, but it's not outrageously expensive either. Using it nearly every day, one bottle lasted me about a month. Compared to similar products, like Chantecaille's Radiance Gel ($48) and Hard Candy's Face Off Luminous Gel Bronzer ($8), this one rings in at a nice midpoint.

Similar Products: You’ve got options

Chantecaille Radiance Gel: This best-selling liquid bronzer comes in one shade and is universally flattering. Unlike Jones Road's take, Chantecaille's Radiance Gel ($48) has a shimmer, so it's a little more in your face. This formula is also packed with skin-loving ingredients like raspberry stem cells and an antioxidant youth-preserving bearberry complex.

Hard Candy Face Off Luminous Gel Bronzer: f you're looking for a budget-friendly option, consider Hard Candy's Face Off Luminous Gel Bronzer ($8). Available in three shades, this hydrating bronzy tint is loaded with beneficial skincare ingredients (think: vitamins, peptides, hyaluronic acid, squalene). Plus, the easy-to-use formula is layerable, so you can opt for a sheer wash or a pigmented sunkissed look.

