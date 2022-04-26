Jones Road Just Dropped a Balmy New Foundation—So, We Tried It

Since Jones Road debuted in 2020, the beauty brand has deftly blurred the lines between skincare and makeup. In less than two years, Bobbi Brown and her team have taught us that blush can come in the form of a juicy balm, concealer works best as a pencil, and highlighter should double as a face oil. And the hits keep on coming. The brand's thoughtful collection of multi-taskers has quickly racked up fans, offering up unexpected formulas and skincare twists on makeup classics. So, it comes as no surprise that a fresh take on foundation was next on the list.

Today, the brand debuts What The Foundation ($42), a balm-meets-makeup formula that takes the best of a tinted moisturizer and combines it with the coverage of a traditional complexion product. The goal? A hydrating stunner that blends and blurs like a dream. Thanks to star ingredients like jojoba oil (a nourishing, does-it-all plant oil), vitamin E (a protective antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation), sodium hyaluronate (the smaller, more deeply hydrating cousin to hyaluronic acid), and humectants (propanediol and glycerin to seal in moisture), this foundation moisturizes while it works.

The effect is skin that looks like skin, so expect fresh and dewy medium coverage rather than a complete airbrush effect. As for application, the brand recommends using your fingers, sponge, or spatula to apply the desired amount directly to your skin. If you're between shades or looking for more coverage after a healthy dose of WTF, Bobbi herself says to mix shades and supplement with the brand's beloved Face Pencil ($25).

Intrigued by the idea of balm meets foundation? Us too. Ahead, we review the new What The Foundation from Jones Road.

Jones Road What The Foundation $42.00 Shop

The Reviews



Star Donaldson, Senior Social Media Editor

Star Donaldson

I've never used a foundation like this before. It comes in a little pot and has a creamy texture like what you might expect from a cream eyeshadow. Because of the packaging, I felt encouraged to mix two shades on my skin for the best color match. I tried Beige and Medium Honey and used a beauty blender to get my desired hue. I was really impressed by the coverage of this foundation. I didn't need to use any additional concealer on my dark circles or blemishes, it smoothed everything over easily. It definitely has a very dewy finish and is also formulated with propanediol and glycerin which are humectants that prevent moisture loss from the skin. I think in the future I'll use a teeny bit of this foundation as a concealer, but I could also see myself reaching for it when I need a full-coverage moment.

Olivia Hancock, Editor

Olivia Hancock

I applied the shade Honey, which is a bit warm for my skin right now but will be perfect to use in the summer. I loved the dewy finish and coverage the product delivered—it effortlessly evened my skin tone without masking my freckles. It also felt extremely hydrating on my skin (a major plus since I have dry skin), so I definitely see myself reaching for this foundation a lot in the future.

Jesa Calaor, Editor

Byrdie Editor Jesa Calaor

This foundation sweeps on to feel lightweight and leaves my complexion looking dewy, but not greasy. I'll reach for it when my skin looks tired and needs a glowy boost.

Jasmine Phillips, Social Editor

Jasmine Phillips

I’m really into lightweight complexion products these days and from the first swipe, I knew I hit the jackpot. This foundation melted into my skin so nicely and gave a "your skin but better" look. Even as an oily skin girl, I don’t mind looking a little dewy and can always add a little powder on top if necessary. I also used the lighter shade I received to lightly conceal under my eyes and it definitely gave me lift. I can definitely see myself adding this product to my rotation.

Madeline Hirsch, News Director

Madeline Hirsch

In terms of coverage and hydration, this product is exactly how I like my foundation: dewy, light, and blendable. As promised, it melts into skin and can be easily applied with your fingers (my preferred method). I tried the foundation in shades fair and beige, and while neither was quite right for my post-winter skin (I'm at my palest right now), I could see fair being a match come summer when I have a bit more of a natural glow.