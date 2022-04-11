I Tried Jolie's Filtered Showerhead, and My Hair Has Never Been Happier

Jolie's Filtered Showerhead has elevated my showering experience. My skin feels more moisturized, my hair looks shinier, and I feel good.

We put Jolie's Filtered Showerhead to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I'm obsessed with tiny upgrades that exponentially impact my quality of life. It's what makes getting ready fun or unwinding before bed more relaxing. This ethos has influenced my beauty routines and even my bar cart. Is the final frontier my showerhead?

Meet Jolie, a filtered showerhead that promises to transform the old rinse and repeat. Think: Shinier hair, more moisturized skin, and water clean enough to drink. The Filtered Showerhead combats water contaminants like heavy metals and chlorine with KDF-55 (a combination of copper and zinc shavings), Calcium Sulfite balls, and maximum pressure. Read on for my experience with the very photogenic Jolie Filtered Showerhead.

Best for: Reducing dry skin and irritation, improving damaged hair, and minimizing change in hair color Uses: Removing chlorine, heavy metals & other contaminants from your shower water Star Rating: 5/5 Price: $165 About the brand: Jolie believes "clean beauty starts with clean water." The brand's products like The Filtered Showerhead help you make the best decisions for the health of your skin, hair, and wellbeing.

What Is The Jolie Filtered Showerhead?

Erika Veurink

Beauty starts with clean water, according to Jolie. The brand is the brainchild of Greats founder Ryan Babenzien and his creative counterpart Arjan Singh. They believe there's nothing more elemental to our well-being than water. By opting for a filtered showerhead, you're opting out of harmful bacteria, chlorine, and other chemicals. Chlorine can strip hair of its natural shine, cause brittleness, and even lead to buildup. The issues don't stop at the scalp—toxins in water can induce hives, psoriasis, and eczema all over the body.

According to Tasha Stoiber, Ph.D., Senior Scientist at EWG: "Hard water, or water that contains higher levels of calcium or magnesium, can cause skin dryness or cause the skin to be more sensitive." She shares that "soap and shampoo don't work as well with hard water, and it may leave a residue on the skin and hair." Dr. Stoiber recommends the EWG's Tap Waterbase for determining what you're working with at home. Similarly, Jolie offers a custom water report based on your zip code.

Benefits of Jolie Filtered Showerhead

Universal fit in every shower

Easy to install

Available in six colors

Removes chlorine, heavy metals, and other bacteria from water

Shinier hair and softer skin ensue

I phoned two hairstylist friends to ask about the Jolie Filtered Showerhead benefit I was most curious about: shinier hair. Gregorio Ruggeri, a colorist, stylist, and trichologist at Salon Ruggeri, said this about what to expect when switching from tap to filtered water: "There will be less residue on hair, making it easier to style. The PH of hair is where it should be, resulting in shinier and a more even color." Sounds good to me.

Liz Crisicione, a stylist at Spoke & Weal, recommends a water filter to all her NYC clients. "Depending on where you live, old pipes are completely imbedded in minerals which come out in the water coating our hair and skin," she shares. "Sometimes the scalp can become more oily, and the ends can feel drier. Sometimes the smell of the hair can resemble a copper or mineral fragrance."

Jolie Filtered Showerhead vs. Other Filtered Showerheads

There are other filtered showerheads on the market. T3's Source Showerhead Mineral Water Filter ($150) comes in a pragmatic chrome and seven different shower settings. Hydroviv Shower Filter ($84.99) snaps between the hose and showerhead, offering 6-9 months of filtration. Hai's Charcoal Smart Showerhead ($249) focuses on monitoring water consumption and features a customizable colorway, like Jolie's version. However, Hai's has a compatible LED light and Bluetooth usage tracking, unlike the Jolie Filtered Showerhead.

Jolie checks the boxes that matter to me and skips on bells and whistles. I'm looking for an at-home spa experience, not an at-home laboratory. Aesthetics are important, too. My last requirement is spending less than I would on a pair of shoes for a shower upgrade. Check, check, check.

Installing The Jolie Filtered Showerhead

Installing a plumbing apparatus was undoubtedly new territory for this beauty writer. I've charged LED masks and massaged my face live on Zoom for a piece, but Jolie's "Tiny but Mighty" wrench was a first. However, the installation process couldn't have been more straightforward. I stashed my apartment's old showerhead in the back of my linen closet with samples I've yet to try.

Jolie's scented ceramic wafted from where it sat in the bottom of the product's artfully and responsibly designed box. The scent of clean, fresh water somewhere on the coast of the Mediterranean filled my bathroom. To say I was transported feels trite. Installing my first filtered showerhead felt like a more active step toward well-being than any product or procedure of late.

What to Expect

Seeing the new showerhead installed in my otherwise drab rental bathroom inspired me. Were there other corners of my apartment waiting for an inevitable upgrade?

Once I transcended the aesthetic experience, I was delighted to experience an altogether elevated shower. The water pressure felt consistent, reminiscent of my favorite spa experiences. My shampoo lathered with ease. After showering, I found my body cream absorbed brilliantly (which I understand sounds like hyperbole). One of my cousins who lives in the middle of the country always remarks on the water when she visits. "My skin loves the water here," she says. After my first Jolie shower, that line was all I could think of. My skin loved the water here.

After over a month of use, I've become attached to the product. In the winter, when nesting at home feels part psychological and part mandated by temperature, there's nothing like a warm shower. If anything, I have a newfound appreciation for the space to think, relax, and be alone—all under a shower of filtered water.

The Results: Changed my hair care routine

Erika Veurink / Byrdie

Documenting my hair's improvement over the last 60 sixty days has proved difficult. It's not easy to capture the lack of product buildup I'm used to addressing with a weekly scrub. Neither is photographing softer skin that absorbs moisture with ease.

Describing the transformation as it relates to the other products I use seems to be the most helpful. I'm using less shampoo to work a lather. I'm also spending less time trying to rinse the shampoo out of my roots.