It was 20 years ago when Jennifer Lopez graced the world with her self-titled album. Although I was a tiny tot when this album was released, I clearly remember Ain’t It Funny and Love Don’t Cost A Thing being the soundtrack to my Saturday cleaning routine. To date, Lopez’s collection of music still keeps me singing at the top of my lungs.

Over the weekend, J.Lo took to Instagram to celebrate her second album’s anniversary and thank her loyal fans. "As I reflect on the fact that it’s the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me, and supporting me through all the ups and downs," the 51-year-old entertainer captioned the post. "Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!!"

She even recreated a scene from the Love Don’t Cost a Thing music video, removing expensive articles of clothing and accessories while strolling on the beach.

"Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!! Had a little fun at a recent shoot 😎," the mother-of-two shared in the caption of the viral video.

If you ask us, J.Lo looks as radiant as she did when the iconic visual initially aired back in 2001. And if you’re wondering about her secret to her remaining youthful, she credits olive oil to being her cure-all beauty remedy.

Ahead, we commemorate the major milestone with a list of our favorite music videos from the JLO album, along with the most eye-catching beauty looks.

Ain't It Funny Music Video

J.Lo never misses the mark. Boasting beautifully dewy skin, the multi-talented singer created an entire movement with her vibrant purple eyeshadow in the Ain't It Funny. In fact, we’re thinking about bringing this trend-worthy color back into rotation.

Get Right Music Video

Showing major versatility, J.Lo played multiple characters in the Get Right music video. From a table-top dancer with sparkly gold eyeshadow and glossy lips to a club bartender with an eye-catching blonde wig, these beauty looks definitely kept us talking.

Love Don't Cost A Thing Music Video

If you’re under the impression that Ariana Grande started the half-up half-down hairstyle, think again. Back in the 2000s, J.Lo sported a bright blonde high ponytail with cascading waves in her famous Love Don't Cost a Thing music video.

I'm Gonna Be Alright Music Video

From her naturally radiant skin to her iconic clear lip gloss, Jenny From The Block single-handedly taught us that less is more—especially when you’re on a mission to be summertime fine. She is forever iconic.