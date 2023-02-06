Jennifer Lopez Wore a Diamond-Studded Lip Gloss Manicure to the Grammys

With both Taylor Swift and Lizzo decked in embellished dresses and Megan Fox wearing diamond-encrusted nails, it's official: the theme for last night's 2023 Grammy Awards was bling, bling, and more bling. It comes as no surprise, then, that the unspoken queen of crystal-encrusted glam, Jennifer Lopez, joined in on the dazzling fun with an outfit that sparkled from head to toe (to fingernails).

Getty Images

Although JLo, who was presenting an award, skipped the red carpet, her look was still worthy of a double take—her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, dressed her in a navy custom Gucci gown, which featured a plunging neckline, a high slit, and a tulle skirt that extended into an extra-long train with a ruffly hem. Her dress was absolutely covered in crystals, including crystal sleeves and crystal drapery all over the bodice.

To match the dress, JLo wore not one but two Bulgari High Jewelry Serpenti necklaces, along with a diamond choker necklace and sapphire and diamond drop earrings and rings stacked onto one another. She wore bedazzled platform sandals, too, because why not go all out?

Her outfit required a certain softness when it came to hair and makeup, and JLo's go-to hairstylist, Chris Appelton, understood the assignment. He created a mod hairstyle that honestly made JLo look as though she just stepped off the set of Valley of the Dolls—her dark caramel blonde hair featured touchably soft curls, loads of shine, and '60s-inspired volume at the crown of her head. Her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, also made sure to keep JLo's beauty minimal with a glossy nude lip, coral blush, and eye-opening shimmery eyeshadow along her lids.

Here's where her beauty team uped the ante on the diamonds, though: JLo's go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik, created a "lip gloss and diamonds" manicure, stating, “We wanted nails that played off the gown in a fresh, minimalistic way."

To start, Bachik used the Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Ultimate Nail Care Set ($59) to buff her nail beds and trim her cuticles before applying a set of Aprés Gel-X Lila Tips in Natural Stiletto Medium ($15). Bachik reveals, "I shortened the length and softened the shape slightly to Jen’s favorite style," which is a medium-length almond shape. After that, Bachik applied a thin coat of Aprés Gel Colour in Vintage Carnation ($15) for the "lip gloss" base color that plays off her skin tone.

Here's where the sparkle comes in. Says Bachik, "Next, we glammed it up by placing a row of tiny diamonds draped down the center to add a bit of sparkle while still keeping it fresh in a minimalistic way." A final coat of the Aprés Non-Wipe Glossy Top Gelcoat ($13) is Bachik's secret for a "high gloss shine fit for the red carpet."

JLo is possibly the biggest celeb to watch when it comes to all things nailspo—although adorning your lip gloss nails with actual diamonds may not be feasible for every day, you can always rock rhinestones on your digits for a JLo-approved fancy mani.

