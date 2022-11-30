Jimmy Choo X Timberland Is a Match Made in Shoe Heaven

The iconic yellow boot we all know and love just got remixed again by none other than Jimmy Choo. This is the second time the two footwear brands have partnered up on a capsule collection, but this time they looked to Harlem's Front Row to bring on New York designer, Shanel Campbell, to add even more of the city's spirit to the collection.

Shaniquwa Jarvis

The Brands

One of the most instantly recognizable shoes is the Timberland boot, a yellow work boot created in 1973 by the New England outdoor brand. Originally created for workers who needed a shoe that could outlast the elements, it quickly took off thanks to its simple style, excellent craftsmanship, and versatility. The boots hit superstar status in the ‘90s when it was worn by hip-hop's finest, particularly New York artists including The Notorious B.I.G, Busta Rhymes, and Mobb Deep, who propelled the brand to billionaire status. While they may not have started as a "city shoe," Timbs have made their mark on New York—and vice versa.

Founded in 1996 by Malaysian Chinese couture shoe designer, Jimmy Choo, and British Vogue accessory editor, Tamara Mellon, the British luxury brand has been a favorite of many celebrities, including Princess Diana. Like Timberland, the brand isn't native to New York, but has since made the Big Apple its home.

The brands first paired up in 2020 for a limited collaboration with sustainability in mind. The union was so successful, they decided to team up again to create a collection to celebrate their mutual affection for New York City.

Harlem’s Fashion Row and Shanel Campbell

To add a new perspective to the collection, the brands contacted Harlem’s Fashion Row, a New York-based agency that connects emerging Black and Latinx Designers to opportunities in the fashion space. The agency led them to Bronx native, Shanel Campbell, whose work is inspired by afro-futurism, Black history, and spirituality—all things she puts into her own brand, Bed on Water, as well as this collaboration.

"Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done. I was constantly asking myself, what does it look like when these worlds—Jimmy Choo and Timberland—collide?" Campbell said in a press release. "It was an amazing experience collaborating with another woman in a creative director role. It was also so inspiring because it’s like looking into the future that I want to have one day."

Jimmy Choo's creative director, Sandra Choi, echoed Campbell's love of New York.

“Working with Harlem’s Fashion Row and Shanel Campbell brought a new dimension to the collaboration. Shanel infused the collection with her authentic New York creative lens, a true New Yorker living and breathing the heartbeat of this vibrant city," said Choi. "I love to mix it up by getting together with interesting creative minds, combining our DNA to create beautiful and surprising pieces."

The Collection

“This collaboration celebrates urban glamour, the resilience and eclecticism of the city’s dynamic community, a tribute to the ultimate New York City staple, Timberland boots,” Choi added. They even tapped New York talent for the campaign, which features Justine Skye and Pi’erre Bourne.

You can certainly see the influence of the city, as the capsule collection adds a playful and daring touch on classic designs. Made up of seven unique styles across the men’s and women’s categories, there’s something for everyone. Highlights from the collab include hot pink boots with transparent soles, creating the perfect pop of color for any outfit; the classic yellow boot with the Jimmy Choo spray painted across the side; and a six-inch mini boot covered in Swarovski crystals. For those who wish to tone it down can opt for the black boot with crystal embellishment to brighten up any winter outfits.

"I’m super excited to see my fellow New Yorkers wearing this collection, I feed off the vibes and energy of the city," said Campbell. "Without a doubt my main source of inspiration are the people of New York, from people riding on the city’s transport system to the suits on Wall Street—they inform everything I create."

The Jimmy Choo X Timberland collaboration launches globally on November 30th at Jimmy Choo and Timberland locations, along with select retailers worldwide. However, if you are dying to get your hands on that six-inch crystal boot, it’s sold exclusively at Jimmy Choo (and in limited quantities). So you should probably put it in your cart...now.

You can shop the full collection over on Jimmy Choo's website.