8 Glittering Jewelry Advent Calendars For 2022

Growing up I always looked forward to December 1st because it was the first day I could open my advent calendar. You know, the classic 99 cent advent calendars you got in the grocery store with 24 chocolates inside? Thinking about those mornings is so nostalgic.

Well fast forward to 2022 and times have changed. Now you can get advent calendars with anything you desire from beauty and skincare sets to gourmet tea and food options. For those of us who like the finer things in life, there are also fashion and jewelry advent calendars. Tiffany & Co. comes out with an exclusive advent calendar each season, which can be yours for a high price. This season's collaboration is with Andy Warhol, inspired by holiday greeting cards he designed for the brand in the 1950s and 1960s. We can dream, right? Other jewelry brands, including Estella Bartlett and Missoma, come out with calendars each season that are so in demand they have a waiting list months in advance.

The age-old holiday tradition isn't just for children anymore. The thought of waking up each morning and opening a special gift leading up to the holiday is so magical and something people of all ages should enjoy.



Start your Christmas shopping early and treat yourself or a friend this holiday season. Ahead, 8 jewelry advent calendars for every style and budget.

Estella Bartlett Advent Calendar $240.00

Estella Bartlett's advent calendar is back with two finish options—either silver or gold plated—to suit your personal preference. Behind the doors you'll find either a berry-scented candle or a bergamot-scented candle, pavé earrings, and a textured ear cuff to name a few.

Awe Inspired The Awe Inspired 2022 Advent Gift Box $455.00

Available in sterling silver or 14k yellow gold vermeil, Awe Inspired's 2022 advent box has 12 gift slots valued at over $1000. The box includes original or mini Goddess pendants, Goddess earrings, amulets, stud earrings, chains, and collector links. Plus, 100% of proceeds from the purchase go to benefit NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

En Route 12-Day Advent Calendar $138.00

En Route's first-ever advent calendar includes 12 sparkling pieces valued at $265. The styles range from sparkle studs and pearl bracelets to new exclusives, including the Pearl Mira Necklace and three hair accessories. The adorable box was made to be saved and repurposed as your new favorite jewelry case.

Liberty 12 Days Of Jewellery Calendar $840.00

Liberty's advent calendar includes 12 pieces valued at a whopping $1,800. Featuring a range of brands, the surprises inside include solid gold pendant necklaces, gemstone-encrusted earrings, and even diamonds.

Astrid & Miyu 12 Day Advent Calendar $465.00

For our gold-loving jewelry connoisseurs, Astrid & Miyu's 12 day advent calendar includes 11 of the brands best-selling earrings and a $70 voucher to spend at Astrid & Miyu. As a surprise, two of the earrings are an advent calendar exclusive, making it even more sought after.

Ninemoo A Week Jewellery Keepsake Advent Calendar $248.00

Ninemoo's colorful (and sustainable!) jewelry has made for an equally festive advent calendar this season. The box includes two exclusives, a 14k Gold Pearl Earrings and an 18k Gold Snake Chain.

Local Eclectic Jewelry Advent Calendar $249.00

Give the gift of sparkle with this 10 day advent calendar by Local Eclectic. Each calendar includes one travel jewelry box, one bracelet, two necklaces, three rings, and three earrings. Stones range from Swarovski crystal, cubic zirconia, and other synthetic stones. All jewelry is yellow gold plated.

Carolina Bucci Forte Beads 18-Karat Gold and Multi-Stone Advent Calendar $1,970.00

Coming in at the most expensive and the luxurious jewelry advent calendar on our list is Carolina Bucci's forte Beads 18-karat gold and multi-stone advent calendar. By Christmas day you'll have a completed bracelet. Each drawer is filled with two beads which you can arrange to your liking on the provided lurex cord.