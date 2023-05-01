Jessica Chastain Debuted Platinum Hair at The Met Gala

Jessica Chastain is known for showing up and showing out when it comes to red carpet appearances—and the 2023 Met Gala was no exception. The actress served one of the biggest beauty transformations of the night by debuting icy platinum blonde hair on the Met steps. A change so drastic from her typical red hue that it left many of us taking a double, if not triple, take to notice who it was.

Getty Images

With this year’s Met Gala theme being “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” many of the attendees found a way to pay tribute to the iconic designer in their own way. But let’s be real, it was only a matter of time until someone cosplayed Lagerfeld down the Met carpet. Chastain stepped out in a black strapless Gucci gown with sheer gloves to match, Gucci sunglasses (another signature of Lagerfeld), and Karl’s signature platinum hair, styled in long center-parted waves.

Getty Images

She was almost unrecognizable without her typical red hair… but in the best way possible. The actress teased the look on her Instagram with the caption “Any guesses who’s my inspo for tonight?” and tagged her hairstylist Renato Campora who we can credit for helping create this transformation. It is too soon to tell if Chastain dyed her hair or if she is sporting a wig, but all we can say is we hope that the look is here to stay—at least for a little while.

As for the rest of her glam, Chastain kept on theme. Her makeup, courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury, consisted of a classic smokey eye with shades of black, gray, and silver shimmer towards the inner corners. Her skin was kept dewy with a subtle pop of blush and a soft pale pink lip to match. Definitely one for the best beauty looks of the night.