Jergens's Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer Gave Me Supple Skin in Seconds

Jergens's Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer +Firming is the first body lotion I’ve ever used consistently. My newfound obsession with moisturizing can be attributed to its ability to soften in mere seconds.

Confession: When it comes to body care, I am lazy. I've never been one to religiously apply lotion after a bath or shower, nor do I exfoliate with any regularity. (My face is a different story—I'm almost evangelical about my skincare routine.) That said, I do very much enjoy testing products that claim they can keep my limbs feeling soft and supple with minimal effort. This is why I think I was the perfect person to road test Jergens's multitasking Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer +Firming for this review.

If you're unfamiliar, the brand has a few iterations of its Wet Skin Moisturizer, but I tried the Natural Glow +Firming variant in two shades (Fair to Medium and Medium to Tan). The Natural Glow version has all the time-saving properties of the original, plus it's spiked with a tiny amount of tanner. The product also claims to contain ingredients (collagen and elastin) that reduce the look of cellulite in seven days. Basically, it’s everything I've ever wanted in a body lotion: lightweight, non-greasy, mildly fragranced, hydrating without sticking to your clothes (and staining them), sinks in immediately, and slightly bronzing.

The concept behind this and other in-shower body lotions is pretty unique. They’ve been compared to conditioner for your body because they’re intended to be slathered onto just-cleansed skin, then dabbed or rinsed off. (I guess they’re more like a moisturizing mask you tissue off when done?) When I first read up on the Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer +Firming, I wasn't super hopeful. It seemed like enough of a feat to properly moisturize me in a matter of mere seconds, without adding in the trickiness of fake tanning, too. Keep reading to find out how it fared.

Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin +Firming Moisturizer Uses: Hydration and, to a lesser extent, subtle bronzing Byrdie Clean?: No, includes mineral oil and parabens Price: $10 About the brand: Jergens started out as a soap company in 1882 in Ohio. Today, the brand is best known for its wide range of affordable body lotions.

About My Skin: Normal (albeit neglected)

There isn't much to say about the skin south of my face and neck, other than it's not needy and thus is highly neglected. I don't suffer much from things like dry patches or body breakouts, although when the weather gets dry, I do find my legs can get scaly. When that happens I just start taking more baths spiked with nourishing oils. I do dry brush a few times a week to keep keratosis pilaris at bay, but that’s really it. (I used to get both on the backs of my thighs often but no more.)

During the review process, I kept the Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer +Firming in my shower caddy, so I wouldn't forget to use it. Since I don't have an established routine involving body lotion I figured seeing it there would remind me to use it. I applied it daily for a week until I'd reached a level of bronze that I was happy with (it takes longer to develop color than a regular gradual tanner, FYI), then backed off to once every few days. When I wasn't using it daily my skin remained soft in between uses, which was an unexpected bonus.

The Texture: A gel-lotion hybrid

The texture of this product is surprisingly silky. It's lightweight with a velvety finish—basically what you'd expect a gel-lotion hybrid to feel like. There's no stickiness or greasy residue, which is a necessary move by Jergens given that the brand claims you can get dressed right after using it. It felt just moisturizing enough for my skin, but I'd hazard a guess that those with dry skin types wouldn't be satisfied with the level of hydration.

The Application: Weird but wonderful

The way you use this product is really what sets it apart. It's not intuitive, but once I got my head around the application process, I fell in love with it. The brand advises slathering the lotion onto wet skin right after a shower, specifying roughly a dime-sized amount for each arm and a quarter-sized amount for each leg. There is also a note on the back of the bottle to apply sparingly around ankles, knees, and elbows because of the self-tanning agent in the formula. (I chose to skip those areas entirely and rub them with a regular lotion instead.)

Once you've applied the product you then just… towel it off. That's right, you "pat dry" before getting dressed. I must admit I balked at this directive the first time I used the product. I was wondering how on earth it could possibly do a thing to moisturize my skin, let alone tan it, in a matter of moments. I was also concerned my towel might absorb the product and turn an unsettling shade of orange. It turns out, I didn't need to worry. My towel remained white and my skin felt hydrated and silky. I've tried many a product that claims to 'sink in fast,' so I was pleased to find that I could actually get dressed immediately after.

The Results: Softer skin in seconds

I can't overstate how impressed I was with the immediate and long-term softening effect. At first, I wasn't convinced the product was going to do much hydrating in the few seconds it was on my skin, but the silky feeling did really last. (It continued even when I was only using it every few days.) I know the ingredients list includes emollients and humectants like shea butter and glycerin, but dang, it did really feel like a magic trick.

With multiple uses, I started to see the bronzing effect come through. I will say that if you're looking for a gradual tan, this ain't it. It delivers more of a subtle glow than a tan. (The brand does have a range of gradual tanners, so if you're looking to bronze I'd advise checking those out instead.) It's worth noting that it took me a week of use to achieve a noticeable hint of color, and my skin is Casper-like. For someone with a deeper skin tone, I doubt they'd see much of a difference even using the darker Medium to Tan variant (which is what I favored).

The only promise I don’t think the product delivered on, for me, was firming. I didn’t notice any difference in the tone of my skin or the appearance of my cellulite, but to be honest, I wasn’t expecting much in that arena.

While reviewing the Jergens Wet Skin Natural Glow +Firming I went about my daily life. I worked, exercised, and sweltered through hot Sydney spring days while wearing it, and found it to be comfortable. I think the velvety finish has something to do with that. With some body lotions, I can't apply them to my chest if I exercise because I break out. Not this one. In my opinion, the light, non-greasy formula makes it a solid solution for this issue.

The Value: Accessibly priced

The value of this product is outstanding. It’s certainly budget-friendly, given that it delivers on its promise to hydrate and impart glow with minimal effort. Again, I didn’t see any action as far as firming is concerned, but I think it’s still worth the spend. It’s the first multi-tasking lotion I’ve gone on to repurchase.

Similar Products: You’ve got options

Nivea In-Shower Rich Body Lotion Skin Conditioner: Nivea's In-Shower Rich Body Lotion Skin Conditioner ($5) is super similar, but the main difference with this product is that you rinse it off, as opposed to toweling. I suppose that makes it even more convenient? It’s slightly more moisturizing and slightly more fragranced to my nose. It’s also a little bit cheaper and bigger, which is always nice for a body lotion because you’re ideally using it every day.

Lush Ro’s Argan Body Conditioner: I know I’ve gone on record saying I prefer lighter fragrances, but I take it all back when it comes to Ro's Argan Body Conditioner ($37) by Lush. It smells like real roses, and that factor alone makes it a delight to use. Infused with Brazil nut oil and argan oil, it’s very nourishing. It’s a rinse-off formula too, but I would say that it leaves a little more of a residue behind.