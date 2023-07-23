TikTok Just Figured Out Megan Fox's Iconic Lip Combo From 'Jennifer's Body'

In case you have been living under a rock the past year or two, Jennifer’s Body is good now. You know, the 2009 movie where Megan Fox gets possessed by a succubus and goes on a murder spree? Yea, people love it now. The film that was once considered a flop has become a feminist cult classic and launched an entire fandom centered around the lead character Jennifer Check, her siren aesthetic, and her man-eater (literally) attitude.



There are a few reasons for the cultural revisitation of the gory horror film. First and foremost, it stars Megan Fox, and as we know, Fox has had a bit of a renaissance in the past few years.



Secondly, the storyline. In 2009 a film about an ultra-feminine woman getting revenge on the rockstars who sexually assaulted her and toxically masculine men, in general, wasn’t exactly something the culture was comfortable talking about. However, with #MeToo and #TimesUp drastically changing the conversation around these topics, people now see that it was ahead of its time when it came to how we treat narratives of sexual assault in film—and the world has finally caught up.



Lastly, the fashion. E-girls and Abercrombie shoppers alike have looked back on Jennifer Check’s aesthetic with envy. Her miniskirts, her school-girl-gone-bad silhouettes, and most-virally her pink velour jacket with red hearts. That jacket, which by now you have probably seen more times than you care for, blew up in popularity alongside the film, thanks to TikToker Shy Smith. In 2021 she began recreating scenes from the film, dressing up as the character, and lip-syncing to songs like “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado while in an at-home set replicating that of the film. Because of her and the fans that tuned in, countless people began revisiting the film, buying that ultra-viral jacket, and realizing that, well, this movie is amazing.



Getty Images

Two years later, the Jennifer’s Body revival is still going strong, and people are still picking out parts of the film they wish to recreate. Enter Jennifer Check’s lips.



Throughout the movie, the succubus is seen with the glossiest muted red lips, even burning her tongue with a lighter while her lips stay glossy because, obviously, demons don’t feel pain. So, naturally, people have been searching for a way to get her picture-perfect lips, and the code has just been cracked.



After deep diving, TikToker @nats_tutorials found out that Check was using the discontinued shade Cello Pink from MAC’s Lipgelée lip gloss. Next, she was on the hunt for a lip liner dupe, landing on Maybelline’s in the shade plum—blending it out on her lip because Check didn’t have a very pronounced lip line.



Then, after combining the two products and comparing the final look side by side, Fox in the film achieved the desired results and allowed us to all live our wildest succubus dreams.