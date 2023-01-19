J. Lo's Y2K Twisty Bun Is Surprisingly Easy to Recreate

Jennifer Lopez is one of our premier Y2K icons. Though she rose to fame wearing early 2000s essentials like Baby Phat jackets, nameplate necklaces, and heeled Timberland booties, today she tends to stick to more classic silhouettes like oversized blazers and glimmering red carpet gowns, complete with elevated beauty moments like her viral "rich girl" nails. But on January 18, she attended the premiere of her Amazon Original movie, Shotgun Wedding, with a hairstyle that throws it back to her "Jenny on the Block” days.

J.Lo arrived to the premiere wearing a sheer Valentino floor-length dress encrusted with crystals and flower-shaped sequins. The dress features long sleeves and a mock neck, and although it *appears* shapeless, a closer look shows what’s underneath the dress: a fitted nude bodysuit with a yellow sash tied in a bow at the actress’s waist. J.Lo is one to wear dazzling looks practically everywhere, so accessorizing such a glamorous gown came naturally to stylist Rob Zangardi: he opted for geometric diamond drop earrings, diamond rings, nude platform heels, and a canary yellow clutch.

J.Lo wore an intricate tight "funnel cake bun" that screams Y2K, but is surprisingly simple to recreate. Her hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, prepped J.Lo’s hair for the evening by spraying the Andrew Fitzsimons Hair AF1 Restructuring 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner ($14) from the roots to the ends of her hair to add heat protection before using the Andrew Fitzsimons Prism Shine Softening Crème ($14) to boost shine. Says Fitzsimons, “[To achieve this look,] make a micro part down the center and begin to pull the hair toward the back of the head, smoothing down the sides with a brush to form a ponytail. Secure with an elastic band.”

After that, he advises to “start twisting the ponytail around towards the crown of the head, loop it around the base of the pony, and back down.” Once that step is complete, you can secure the hair using bobby pins, hiding stray pieces and ends behind the bun. After that, spray the Andrew Fitzsimons Hard Strong Hold Hairspray ($14) over the bun and back of the hair to secure the hairdo, and use a toothbrush to lay down any flyaways for an extra smooth look. Finally, to up the ante on the style's slickness, Fitzsimons recommends using the Andrew Fitzsimons Prism Shine Invisible Shine Hair Spray ($14) to add a high-gloss shine.

As for her glowing and sultry makeup routine, J.Lo's makeup artist, Mary Phillips first prepped not just her face but her body with dew-boosting skincare products by JLo Beauty. After cleansing her complexion with the antioxidant-rich That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser ($38), Phillips used a combination of the That JLo Glow Serum ($79) and the That Blockbuster Hydrating Cream ($58) to create a moisturized base for her foundation and opted for the That Fresh Take Eye Cream ($48) to plump the eye area and add brightness.

Then, she moved onto the body, spreading the Tighten + Tease Resurfacing Body Serum ($60) and the Smooth + Seduce Contouring Body Cream ($60) onto her arms and legs for a smooth, soft-to-the-touch glow. Of course, moisturizing is a secret way to help the skin appear tighter, which is why J.Lo used the Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm ($65) on her bum for a bouncy look. Finally, Phillips spread the That Star Filter Complexion Booster ($39) in shade Warm Bronze from head to toe for a sun-kissed bronze (or, ya know, a J.Lo glow).

She wore a reflective highlighter and glossy nude lips to add to her dripping-in-diamonds ensemble, paired with a soft smokey eye that extended into a hazy wing. J.Lo's go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik, added a final dazzling moment to her digits, opting for a barely-there "lip gloss" manicure that features a high-shine nude base, and lined the stiletto-shaped ends with a reflective gel glitter.

Overall, her look was fit for a star—and who better to wear it than the star of the show (and moment), J.Lo?

